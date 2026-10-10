Swimming World Champion Alberto Razzetti takes to the start in Eldor Shomurodov's jersey

·64·Sport
Swimming World Champion Alberto Razzetti takes to the start in Eldor Shomurodov's jersey

The next leg of the Swimming World Cup hosted by Tashkent was remembered not only for fierce athletic competition, but also for a bright event that deeply won the hearts of local fans.

Famous Italian athlete Alberto Razzetti, a short-course world champion and multiple European Championship medalist, appeared at the starting line ahead of the 200m individual medley event wearing the number 14 jersey of Eldor Shomurodov, the captain of the Uzbekistan national football team. This unusual performance drew applause from Uzbek fans in the stands.

Fourth place and top-three results

The affection of local spectators and the high respect shown to Shomurodov were just a little short of helping the Italian star climb the podium:

  • The podium belongs to representatives of the USA and Canada:

    • Shaine Casas (USA) won the gold medal with a time of 1:51.81;

    • Carson Foster (USA) finished just 0.40 seconds behind the winner;

    • Finley Knox (Canada) won the bronze medal, 0.52 seconds behind the leader.

  • Razzetti's performance: The Italian swimmer covered the 200-meter distance in 1 minute 52.53 seconds, finishing just a step away from the top three in an honorable 4th place.

Why Shomurodov specifically? A 5-year legacy in Italy

This warm gesture by the Italian athlete is no coincidence — Eldor Shomurodov enjoys immense authority and recognition on the Apennine Peninsula:

  • Brilliant career in Serie A: Regarded as the top scorer in the history of the Uzbekistan national team, the 31-year-old forward played in the Italian championship for nearly 5 years. During this time, he delivered standout performances for well-known clubs such as Genoa, Roma, Spezia, and Cagliari;

  • New club and a historic goal at the Mundial: Currently defending the colors of Turkey's Istanbul Basaksehir, Eldor debuted at Uzbekistan's first-ever World Cup in the summer of 2026. His magnificent strike against Congo's goal was voted by fans as the best goal of the group stage, and FIFA officials officially recognized it as one of the two best goals of the tournament.

Alberto Razzetti's sincere gesture in the Tashkent pool once again proved the friendship between sports disciplines and the recognition of Uzbek football on the international stage.

Alberto RazzettiEldor Shomurodov200m swimmingWorld Cup
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Eldor Shomurodov joins the fierce race for the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot!Eldor Shomurodov joins the fierce race for the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot!2 October 14:46A benefaction and brace from Eldor Shomurodov!: How was his stellar performance yesterday rated?A benefaction and brace from Eldor Shomurodov!: How was his stellar performance yesterday rated?20 September 18:48Shomurodov's benefit!: Basaksehir crushes Genclerbirligi 4:0Shomurodov's benefit!: Basaksehir crushes Genclerbirligi 4:020 September 00:42Eldor Shomurodov recommended to Spartak: will the transfer happen?Eldor Shomurodov recommended to Spartak: will the transfer happen?4 August 10:41Trabzonspor intensifies efforts to sign Eldor ShomurodovTrabzonspor intensifies efforts to sign Eldor Shomurodov21 August 09:34Transfer "bomb": Trabzonspor wants to buy Shomurodov and Nunes!Transfer "bomb": Trabzonspor wants to buy Shomurodov and Nunes!7 August 09:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans