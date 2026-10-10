The next leg of the Swimming World Cup hosted by Tashkent was remembered not only for fierce athletic competition, but also for a bright event that deeply won the hearts of local fans.

Famous Italian athlete Alberto Razzetti, a short-course world champion and multiple European Championship medalist, appeared at the starting line ahead of the 200m individual medley event wearing the number 14 jersey of Eldor Shomurodov, the captain of the Uzbekistan national football team. This unusual performance drew applause from Uzbek fans in the stands.

Fourth place and top-three results

The affection of local spectators and the high respect shown to Shomurodov were just a little short of helping the Italian star climb the podium:

The podium belongs to representatives of the USA and Canada: Shaine Casas (USA) won the gold medal with a time of 1:51.81; Carson Foster (USA) finished just 0.40 seconds behind the winner; Finley Knox (Canada) won the bronze medal, 0.52 seconds behind the leader.

Razzetti's performance: The Italian swimmer covered the 200-meter distance in 1 minute 52.53 seconds, finishing just a step away from the top three in an honorable 4th place.

Why Shomurodov specifically? A 5-year legacy in Italy

This warm gesture by the Italian athlete is no coincidence — Eldor Shomurodov enjoys immense authority and recognition on the Apennine Peninsula:

Brilliant career in Serie A: Regarded as the top scorer in the history of the Uzbekistan national team, the 31-year-old forward played in the Italian championship for nearly 5 years. During this time, he delivered standout performances for well-known clubs such as Genoa, Roma, Spezia, and Cagliari;

New club and a historic goal at the Mundial: Currently defending the colors of Turkey's Istanbul Basaksehir, Eldor debuted at Uzbekistan's first-ever World Cup in the summer of 2026. His magnificent strike against Congo's goal was voted by fans as the best goal of the group stage, and FIFA officials officially recognized it as one of the two best goals of the tournament.

Alberto Razzetti's sincere gesture in the Tashkent pool once again proved the friendship between sports disciplines and the recognition of Uzbek football on the international stage.