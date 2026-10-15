Egnatia vs Midtjylland: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: Egnatia vs Midtjylland. Kick-off: 15 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Egnatia starting lineup: 98. Dajsinani M., 2. Adjessa D., 10. Albanese A., 6. Aleksi A. (captain), 33. Bitri E., 77. Gruda I., 22. Jaime G., 17. Kryeziu A., 20. Loukili K., 28. Sota E., 29. Yago A.
Egnatia head coach: Dede N.
Midtjylland starting lineup: 25. Bakker N., 8. Billing P., 21. Castillo D., 10. Cho Gue-Sung, 4. Diao O., 38. Emefile J., 20. Hong Hyun-Seok, 5. Kristensen R. (captain), 98. Martinez D., 9. Rajovic M., 22. Sorensen M. B.
Midtjylland head coach: Tullberg M.
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