The final stage of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, concluded with a historic result for Uzbek athletes. Marat Mavlonov won a bronze medal, joining Madina Mirabzalova’s silver. Thus, for the first time, the national team secured two medals in a single final stage of this competition.

Marat Mavlonov overcomes strong opponents

On the second day of the competition, Marat Mavlonov, competing in the heavyweight category, added another medal to the Uzbekistan national team's tally.

During the tournament, he defeated two-time world champion Sang Hyun Kang from South Korea and Husayn Berat from Turkey. In the semifinals, Mavlonov lost to Olympic medalist and world champion Saif Eissa from Egypt.