Historic result in Uzbekistan taekwondo: Mavlonov also climbs the podium
The final stage of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, concluded with a historic result for Uzbek athletes. Marat Mavlonov won a bronze medal, joining Madina Mirabzalova’s silver. Thus, for the first time, the national team secured two medals in a single final stage of this competition.
Marat Mavlonov overcomes strong opponents
On the second day of the competition, Marat Mavlonov, competing in the heavyweight category, added another medal to the Uzbekistan national team's tally.
During the tournament, he defeated two-time world champion Sang Hyun Kang from South Korea and Husayn Berat from Turkey. In the semifinals, Mavlonov lost to Olympic medalist and world champion Saif Eissa from Egypt.
However, the Uzbek taekwondo athlete did not give up in the bronze medal match. He defeated Olympic champion Arian Salimi from Iran to claim the competition's bronze medal.
Madina Mirabzalova also made history
On the first day of the Grand Prix, Madina Mirabzalova won a silver medal. This result was recorded as the first medal for Uzbek female taekwondo athletes in the history of the Grand Prix Finals.
Mavlonov's bronze medal further solidified the team's success in the competition.
A new historic milestone for Uzbekistan
Thus, the Uzbekistan national team concluded the final Grand Prix in Astana with two medals. This became a significant event in the history of the country's taekwondo.
Previously, Uzbek athletes had never won two medals in a single Grand Prix final stage. The results of Madina Mirabzalova and Marat Mavlonov have set a new historic milestone for the national team.
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