Messi asked ChatGPT for chess advice: what did the artificial intelligence recommend?

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Messi asked ChatGPT for chess advice: what did the artificial intelligence recommend?

Football star Lionel Messi asked ChatGPT to choose a chess opening suited to his playing style. The artificial intelligence recommended an opening with an unexpected name — «Goat Horns».

This opening method aims to surprise the opponent with unusual moves and create unexpected situations. The main goal is to drive the opponent away from their usual strategy and force them to make difficult decisions.

Interestingly, the English acronym «GOAT» stands for «Greatest Of All Time». This phrase is often applied to Messi as well.

Thus, the name of the opening chosen by ChatGPT coincided harmoniously with the football star's famous nickname.

Lionel MessiChatGPTchessGoat Horns
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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