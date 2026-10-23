Sevila Khudoyberganova turns 23: her loved ones prepared an unforgettable surprise (video)

Actress Sevila Khudoyberganova celebrated her 23rd birthday on October 22. She posted a video from her birthday on her Instagram page, sharing joyful moments with her fans.

The video shows the actress's mother and chosen one preparing an unexpected surprise for her. On the occasion of her birthday, Sevila received flower bouquets of various shapes, balloons with her name and age, gifts from various brands, and a festive cake. The celebration also continued with an even higher spirit thanks to fireworks.

Images from the actress's joyful day caught the attention of fans. In the comments, many users congratulated Sevila on her birthday and sent her sincere wishes.