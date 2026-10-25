“Qyzylqum” and “Lokomotiv” Share Points in Head-to-Head Match

In one of the central matches of the 25th round of the Uzbekistan Super League held in Navoi, “Qyzylqum” hosted Tashkent's “Lokomotiv” on home soil. The clash between the principle rivals, who are standing side by side in the standings, was uncompromising and rich in struggles, ending in a 1:1 draw.

Although both sides demonstrated active attacking play, all the goals in the match were scored in the first half itself.

Fast Start and Balance in the First Half

From the very beginning of the game, intense pressure from the hosts was observed, but the “railwaymen” did not lose the initiative:

Fast goal in the 3rd minute: At the very start of the match, Shahzodbek Rahmatullayev converted a convenient pass from Jambuli Jigauri into a goal, quickly putting “Qyzylqum” ahead (1:0);

Response strike from Topliyev: Having conceded a goal, the Tashkent team increased their activity, and in the 40th minute, following an accurate pass from Sardor Mirzayev, Bilol Topliyev restored parity (1:1);

Defensive discipline in the second half: In the second 45 minutes, despite a number of substitutions made by the coaches, the goals remained intact, and the teams had to settle for one point each.

Situation in the Standings

The single point earned securely maintained both clubs' positions in the table:

“Lokomotiv” in seventh place: Following this result, the capital team brought their number of points to 40 , remaining in the 7th step of the championship standings;

“Qyzylqum”'s pursuit: The Navoi team, with 34 points, continues to follow directly behind the “railwaymen” in the standings — in 8th place.

Match Sheet:

Super League. 25th Round

“Qyzylqum” — “Lokomotiv” 1:1