Le Havre vs Auxerre: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

35 Auxerre failed to make the most of the corner kick as the opponent's defense acted alertly and cleared the danger.

33 A long-range free kick taken by Le Havre was cleared by one of the defenders.

33 Clément Akpa (Auxerre) held back his opponent to prevent him from getting the ball, and the referee blew the whistle for a foul. Le Havre will take the free kick.

31 Naimur Ahamada (Auxerre) challenges for the ball and Eric Wattellier blows the whistle for a foul. Advantage played, Le Havre will take the free kick.

28 Le Havre had a chance to score from the corner, but the defender cleared the ball.

28 Ali Samatta (Le Havre) lets fly with a ferocious shot! He brought down the cross, took aim and fired from outside the box. It could have been tricky for the keeper, but the ball deflected off a defender to safety. The assistant referee points to the corner flag; Le Havre will take it.

26 Le Havre failed to make the most of the corner kick, and the defenders cleared the ball away.

26 Sotah Nakamura (Le Havre) bursts into the box, receives the cross, and shoots low towards the right post. Paul Nardi is alert and makes a brilliant save to prevent a goal. Le Havre will take a corner.

25 Ali Samatta (Le Havre) rose above the defenders to head a precise cross towards the left post. However, his shot was saved by Paul Nardi, a brilliant stop by the goalkeeper!

24 Lamine Sy (Auxerre) tried to reach the ball, but caught his opponent's legs as well. Éric Wattellier blew his whistle for a foul. Le Havre have a free kick.

22 A foul by Josh Maja (Le Havre). The referee blows the whistle for a foul. Auxerre will take the free kick.

21 Le Havre strings together a series of fine passes to build a new attacking opportunity.

18 A long-range free kick by Auxerre was blocked by one of the defenders.

18 Éric Wattellier has a clear view and blows for a foul by Amir Richardson (Le Havre). Free-kick for Auxerre near the sideline.

17 That was far too easy for Gauthier Gallon. Cameron Archer received the pass and found space, but his shot was straight down the middle at the bottom of the goal, right into the waiting goalkeeper's hands.

14 Amir Richardson (Le Havre) fouls his opponent, but the referee takes no action against him. Auxerre will take a dangerous free-kick.

12 Following the set-piece taken by Auxerre, one of the defenders easily cleared the ball.

11 Clément Akpa (Auxerre) with a dangerous play. Eric Wattellier blows his whistle for a foul. Free kick awarded to Le Havre.

11 Romain Faivre (Auxerre) takes a long-range free kick, but the defenders stay alert.

11 Play is stopped. Josh Maja (Le Havre) commits a foul in the challenge for the ball. Knowing full well he's at fault, he makes no protests or gestures. Auxerre will take the free kick.

10 Auxerre took the corner, but thanks to solid defending, the scoring opportunity was wasted.

9 Romain Faivre (Auxerre) received an accurate pass inside the penalty area and was left one-on-one with the goalkeeper. His shot towards the top left corner was weak, and Gautier Larsonneur easily gathered the ball. The referee and his assistant pointed for a corner kick. Auxerre will have a chance to create a dangerous moment near the opponent's goal.

7 Simon Ebonog (Le Havre) commits a tactical foul, referee gives him a verbal warning. Auxerre to take the free kick.

2 Eric Wattellier stopped the play due to a tactical foul by Dany Namaso (Auxerre). Le Havre wins a free kick. Let's see what they can make of this situation.

1 Cameron Archer (Auxerre) is caught offside, the flag goes up.

1 The first half has started.

20:16 Le Havre gets the match underway.

20:15 Today's match has been entrusted to referee Eric Wattellier.

20:15 The starting lineups for both teams have been announced, and you can check them out in the match details.