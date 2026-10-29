What happened at School No. 18 in Jomboy? Video of violence during a physics lesson goes viral

·4·Society
What happened at School No. 18 in Jomboy? Video of violence during a physics lesson goes viral

Videos circulating on social media showing a teacher raising a hand against and beating a female student during a lesson at a secondary school have sparked sharp criticism and debate among the public. Responsible organizations immediately issued an official response regarding the circulated reports.

This unpleasant incident, involving the violation of child safety and pedagogical ethics in a school classroom, has drawn the attention of industry officials and law enforcement agencies.

When and where did the incident occur?

The Samarkand Regional Preschool and School Education Department disclosed the following official information regarding the viral video:

  • Region and location: The incident took place at Secondary School No. 18, located in the Jomboy district of the Samarkand region;

  • Class and lesson time: The event occurred on October 23 during a physics lesson for students of the school's 8th "G" grade;

  • Public resonance: After the footage of the physical assault inside the classroom was captured and leaked online, the issue of mental and physical pressure on students in schools has once again become a top priority.

Investigation and legal assessment

At present, comprehensive investigation processes have been initiated regarding the situation:

  • Working group activity: A special working group from the Samarkand Regional Preschool and School Education Department has visited the school directly to interview the participants of the incident, the school administration, and witnesses;

  • Law enforcement intervention: Legal investigations are also being conducted by law enforcement agencies regarding this fact;

  • Additional information to be provided: The department announced that it will provide detailed additional information to the public regarding the results of the investigation and the legal and disciplinary measures to be taken against the teacher's actions.

It is emphasized that there must be zero tolerance for any instances of physical or mental abuse against children in educational institutions.

Samarkand regionJomboy districtSchool No. 18Preschool and School Education Department
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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