The misunderstanding surrounding the authorship of the second goal scored in the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Pro League has been officially resolved. The situation, which was initially interpreted differently by international and local organizations, was thoroughly re-examined by a special commission.

As a result of the investigation, it was legally confirmed that the goal was not an own goal, but belongs entirely to the personal tally of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reason for the disagreement and commission investigation

The controversy surrounding this situation arose for the following reasons:

Conflict between FIFA and league records: After the match ended, the official report of the Saudi Arabian championship credited the goal to the Portuguese striker, but in the FIFA system, the episode was initially recorded as an own goal by the opponent;

Intervention of the Rules Commission: According to insider and journalist Abdulaziz al-Muraisel on social media, the Pro League's special commission for monitoring compliance with the rules reviewed the episode in detail from all video camera angles;

Official conclusion: The commission members determined that the trajectory of the ball and the final strike belonged to the forward, and completed all official measures to award the goal to Ronaldo;

Informing the player: According to the source, Cristiano Ronaldo himself was personally informed about the official decision taken.

Historical milestone: 982nd career goal

This official decision brought the star player's statistics even closer to his historical record:

Statistics restored: Due to the recognition of this goal, the number of official goals in Cristiano Ronaldo's professional career has reached 982 ;

Striving for 1000 goals: The forward now needs only 18 more goals to conquer the unprecedented 1000-goal mark in football history;

Significance for Al-Nassr: Each goal serves to strengthen the club's position in the championship standings while also enhancing the global prestige of Saudi football.

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving confidently on the pitch, not only for team victories but also toward setting an unbreakable record in the annals of world football.