A single ticket for planes, trains, and buses: "Bir Yo'l" super-platform to be launched

·6·Uzbekistan
A single ticket for planes, trains, and buses: "Bir Yo'l" super-platform to be launched

Photo: Press service of "O'zbekiston Temir Yo'llari" JSC

A major digital revolution is set to take place in Uzbekistan, fundamentally simplifying travel and transportation. According to a new draft resolution developed by the Ministry of Transport, the launch of the "Bir Yo'l" (One Path) national digital platform is planned, which will integrate all major transport modes in the country—rail, air, intercity buses, and urban public transport—into a single system.

This innovative project will elevate the process of reaching a destination using multiple transport modes to a completely new level, allowing passengers to reach their destination with a single booking and a one-time payment.

What will the "Bir Yo'l" system offer passengers?

The new unified platform includes the following key conveniences:

  • All information in one place: Passengers will be able to view real-time schedules, routes, ticket prices, and seat availability for trains, planes, intercity buses, and urban public transport via a mobile app or website;

  • Travel across the entire route with a single ticket: For trips involving multiple modes of transport, there will no longer be a need to visit separate ticket offices or search for tickets on different apps — everything will be handled through a single payment;

  • Launch date: The platform is scheduled to be fully operational across the republic starting from January 1, 2028.

Artificial intelligence and the Tashkent—Urgench—Khiva pilot

The following details have been established regarding the system's key technological aspects and the first pilot route:

  • Initial pilot route: To test the project, a single ticket system will be implemented on the tourist route "Tashkent Airport — Urgench Airport — Khiva Railway Station" starting from July 1, 2027;

  • Coordinating schedules using artificial intelligence: Arrival and departure times for trains, planes, and buses will be synchronized using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this process, bus schedules will be automatically adjusted to meet passengers upon the arrival of a plane or train;

  • Public discussion: The draft resolution has currently been posted on the portal for the discussion of draft normative-legal acts, and the discussion process will continue until November 11.

The implementation of the "Bir Yo'l" platform will align the country's internal transport logistics with modern international standards while significantly facilitating travel across Uzbekistan for both local and foreign tourists.

Bir Yo'lMinistry of TransportO'zbekiston Temir Yo'llaridigital logistics
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket pricesNew express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices10 September 15:49What will change in Uzbekistan starting from October 1?What will change in Uzbekistan starting from October 1?1 October 10:31Bus and metro fares in Tashkent to increase by 47 percentBus and metro fares in Tashkent to increase by 47 percent30 September 08:57Modern electric train traffic is being launched between Khiva, Bukhara, and TashkentModern electric train traffic is being launched between Khiva, Bukhara, and Tashkent10 September 14:13Airfares become cheaper in Uzbekistan: when will the new prices take effect?Airfares become cheaper in Uzbekistan: when will the new prices take effect?12 October 12:18School Bus system may appear in Tashkent schoolsSchool Bus system may appear in Tashkent schools9 September 21:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)