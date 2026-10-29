A single ticket for planes, trains, and buses: "Bir Yo'l" super-platform to be launched

Photo: Press service of "O'zbekiston Temir Yo'llari" JSC

A major digital revolution is set to take place in Uzbekistan, fundamentally simplifying travel and transportation. According to a new draft resolution developed by the Ministry of Transport, the launch of the "Bir Yo'l" (One Path) national digital platform is planned, which will integrate all major transport modes in the country—rail, air, intercity buses, and urban public transport—into a single system.

This innovative project will elevate the process of reaching a destination using multiple transport modes to a completely new level, allowing passengers to reach their destination with a single booking and a one-time payment.

What will the "Bir Yo'l" system offer passengers?

The new unified platform includes the following key conveniences:

All information in one place: Passengers will be able to view real-time schedules, routes, ticket prices, and seat availability for trains, planes, intercity buses, and urban public transport via a mobile app or website;

Travel across the entire route with a single ticket: For trips involving multiple modes of transport, there will no longer be a need to visit separate ticket offices or search for tickets on different apps — everything will be handled through a single payment;

Launch date: The platform is scheduled to be fully operational across the republic starting from January 1, 2028.

Artificial intelligence and the Tashkent—Urgench—Khiva pilot

The following details have been established regarding the system's key technological aspects and the first pilot route:

Initial pilot route: To test the project, a single ticket system will be implemented on the tourist route "Tashkent Airport — Urgench Airport — Khiva Railway Station" starting from July 1, 2027 ;

Coordinating schedules using artificial intelligence: Arrival and departure times for trains, planes, and buses will be synchronized using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this process, bus schedules will be automatically adjusted to meet passengers upon the arrival of a plane or train;

Public discussion: The draft resolution has currently been posted on the portal for the discussion of draft normative-legal acts, and the discussion process will continue until November 11.

The implementation of the "Bir Yo'l" platform will align the country's internal transport logistics with modern international standards while significantly facilitating travel across Uzbekistan for both local and foreign tourists.