In China, a man breaks his wife's five ribs while hugging her (video)

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In China, a man breaks his wife's five ribs while hugging her (video)

In China's Jiangsu province, a woman suffered five broken ribs and one hairline fracture after being hugged by her husband. Doctors stated that the cause was the woman's severe osteoporosis. This was reported by The Times of India.

According to reports, the woman told her husband she was cold. Following this, the man, surnamed Wang, hugged her. At that moment, he heard a sound like bones breaking, and the woman doubled over in severe pain.

Initially, the woman did not think her injury was serious and only sought medical attention the next day. A CT scan revealed that five of her ribs were broken and another had a hairline fracture. Doctors stated that surgery was not necessary, recommending medication, pain management, and rest.

Doctors explained that the woman suffered from severe osteoporosis, which makes bones brittle. Because of this, even normal physical pressure could have caused the ribs to break.

The woman's husband mentioned that she weighs around 45–50 kilograms, frequently goes on diets, and restricts her food intake. It was also noted that she spends very little time in the sun.

Experts emphasized that one should be careful when hugging, especially people with osteoporosis, and advised against squeezing the chest tightly or lifting people abruptly.

ChinaOsteoporosisJiangsuMedicine
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