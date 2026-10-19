The richest football players of the 2026/2027 season announced — Ronaldo is the absolute leader

·49·Sport
The richest football players of the 2026/2027 season announced — Ronaldo is the absolute leader

Forbes, the world's influential financial publication, has announced the ranking of the highest-earning football players for the 2026/2027 season. Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr forward, 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, has once again secured the status of the highest-paid athlete on our planet.

The Portuguese star's total seasonal income is expected to reach a staggering $300 million, which is exactly twice as much as the figure of his permanent rival, Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo's financial empire: Where is the money coming from?

In calculating the athletes' earnings, Forbes analysts took into account not only the official contract signed with the club, but also commercial agreements outside the pitch:

  • Record payment from Al-Nassr: Ronaldo's annual salary and additional bonuses at the Saudi club total $250 million;

  • Advertising and personal business: Sponsorship deals outside of football, personal brands, and investments bring the Portuguese goalscorer another $50 million in net profit;

  • Exclusion from the national team: For the record, 41-year-old Ronaldo was recently temporarily suspended from Portugal national team matches due to leaving the national team camp without official permission, but this situation did not negatively affect his commercial value at all.

Forbes ranking: Top 10 highest-paid football players

The top ten stars with the highest income in world football look as follows:

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) — $300 million;

  2. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) — $145 million;

  3. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) — $100 million;

  4. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) — $85 million;

  5. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) — $76 million;

  6. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) — $55 million;

  7. Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr) — $54 million;

  8. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) — $45 million;

  9. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) — $42 million;

  10. Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor) — $40 million.

As can be seen from the list, the Saudi Arabian league and the USA's MLS championship once again prove that they are by no means inferior to European giant clubs in paying huge salaries to their stars.

Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrForbes 2026/2027Football player earnings
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Neftchi lost to Al Nassr in the AFC Elite Champions League Matchday 2 (video)Neftchi lost to Al Nassr in the AFC Elite Champions League Matchday 2 (video)13 October 06:47"Neftchi" head coach: What did he say before the match against "Al-Nassr"?"Neftchi" head coach: What did he say before the match against "Al-Nassr"?12 October 11:04Ronaldo Returns to Al Nassr: National Team Future Still UncertainRonaldo Returns to Al Nassr: National Team Future Still Uncertain6 October 06:37Battle at the press conference!: Postecoglou shuts down journalist who slammed RonaldoBattle at the press conference!: Postecoglou shuts down journalist who slammed Ronaldo16 September 19:30History in the making: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 979th career goalHistory in the making: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 979th career goal10 September 06:45Ronaldo makes statement regarding national team conflict and events involving JesusRonaldo makes statement regarding national team conflict and events involving Jesus7 October 06:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva