Sindarov brings world stars to their knees at the St. Louis super-tournament and becomes champion!

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Sindarov brings world stars to their knees at the St. Louis super-tournament and becomes champion!

Uzbekistani 20-year-old international grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov has secured an absolute championship victory at the prestigious Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown 2026 tournament, held in St. Louis, USA, one of the world's chess capitals.

In the competition, which featured a total prize pool of 425,000 USD, our compatriot finished in first place with 20.5 points after a dramatic battle against three of the planet's strongest elite grandmasters: Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana, and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

Tournament standings: Sindarov's absolute lead

After three days of intense and uncompromising matches, the final tournament standings were as follows:

  • 1st place (Winner): Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) — 20.5 points;

  • 2nd place: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) — 19.0 points;

  • 3rd place: Fabiano Caruana (USA) — 16.5 points;

  • 4th place: Hikaru Nakamura (USA) — 12.0 points.

Competition format and the decisive comeback

The complex and unconventional regulations of the Clutch Chess tournament maximized the importance of every single game:

  • Heavyweight scoring system: According to the competition rules, each victory on the first day was worth 1 point, on the second day 2 points, and on the third, decisive day, a full 3 points were awarded;

  • The decisive blow: Trailing his Indian opponent after the second day, our compatriot made a dramatic turnaround in the standings thanks to his highly precise, fast, and aggressive play on the final day, snatching the championship;

  • Substantial prize and jackpot: By taking first place, Sindarov secured the guaranteed 125,000 USD top prize, as well as special bonuses for victories in individual games and an additional jackpot reserved for the winner.

An important signal before the World Championship battle against Gukesh

This tournament served as a final official test for Javokhir Sindarov before the most important historical event of his career:

  • Preparation for the World Championship: Our grandmaster proved he is in excellent physical and mental form ahead of the World Championship match against the reigning chess king, Dommaraju Gukesh of India;

  • Psychological advantage: This brilliant victory over three of the world's strongest rapid chess stars has once again convinced the entire world of the strength of the Uzbek chess player ahead of the upcoming championship battle.

Javokhir Sindarov's historic success in St. Louis once again demonstrates the absolute leadership of the Uzbek chess school at the world summit and has brought immense pride to millions of sports fans.

Javokhir SindarovClutch ChesschessDommaraju Gukesh
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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