Former UFC fighter Saidyoqub Qahramonov loses at ACA 209 tournament

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Former UFC fighter Saidyoqub Qahramonov loses at ACA 209 tournament

The prestigious ACA 209 international MMA tournament took place in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. In one of the featured bouts, experienced Uzbek athlete and former UFC fighter Saidyoqub Qahramonov stepped into the octagon.

The intense and hard-fought battle against the local representative, Bakhtovar Yunusov, lasted the full three rounds and ended with an unexpected result.

Full 3-round fight and judges' decision

The details of the match, which was rich in fierce attacks and positional grappling, were as follows:

  • Course of the fight: The match lasted all 3 rounds, with both sides offering serious resistance to each other;

  • Unanimous decision: At the end of the fight, the judges unanimously declared Tajik fighter Bakhtovar Yunusov the winner with scores of 30:27, 30:27, and 30:26.

Debut victory and changes in records

This significant clash caused notable changes in the professional careers of both fighters:

  • Bakhtovar Yunusov's successful debut: This match marked Yunusov's debut in the ACA League. Following this victory, his overall record reached 12 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw;

  • Qahramonov's streak ends: Saidyoqub Qahramonov saw his three-fight winning streak come to an end. After today's result, our compatriot's total number of losses has reached 4.

This competition in Dushanbe was the center of attention for martial arts enthusiasts in the region and holds great significance for future ranking changes within the organization.

ACA 209Saidyoqub QahramonovBakhtovar YunusovMMA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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