“The atomic bomb is a toy for us”: Iran could allegedly create a nuclear weapon in 48 hours...

Mohammad Javad Larijani, a prominent Iranian statesman and politician, has drawn the attention of the international community with another sharp and sensational statement regarding the country's nuclear potential. Larijani, a former advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claimed that Iran's nuclear industry is far ahead of its regional and global competitors — Pakistan, India, and Israel.

He emphasized that creating and producing an atomic bomb has become a simple process for Tehran today, posing no technical or scientific difficulties.

“1-2 weeks or 48 hours is enough”: What is the level of technical potential?

Javad Larijani revealed that Iran's scientific base has already reached full combat capability:

Short-term leap: According to the politician, if a political decision is made, Iran has the power to prepare a full-fledged atomic weapon in just 1–2 weeks, or even 24–48 hours;

Industrial superiority: Larijani claims that Iran possesses a more advanced system in terms of nuclear technology, enrichment capacity, and scientific personnel than its neighbors who officially hold nuclear state status, as well as Israel.

“We just don't want to”: Tehran's new doctrine

Through this statement, Larijani is putting forward a new and dangerous theory in Iran's foreign policy:

Philosophy of conscious refusal: According to him, even though the country has reached a level where it is one step away from a nuclear weapon, there is a religious fatwa from the Supreme Leader against formalizing it as a weapon. In other words, the absence of a bomb is not due to a lack of capability, but because Tehran “simply does not want it” consciously;

Criticism of international restrictions: The politician strongly condemned the 2015 “Nuclear Deal” (JCPOA) and emphasized that Iran must be officially recognized as a member of the global “nuclear club,” otherwise it would be appropriate to suspend its participation in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Pressure and deterrence tool

International military-political analysts believe that such radical statements by high-ranking politicians like Larijani serve several geopolitical goals:

Warning to Israel and the West: Against the backdrop of intense military confrontations in the Middle East, Tehran is implementing a policy of nuclear deterrence against its rivals through such statements;

Advantage in diplomatic negotiations: The shortening time frame for creating an atomic bomb is being used as a constant tool of psychological pressure to ease Western sanctions and gain an advantage in future political bargaining.

The Iranian side's claims that it has crossed the technical thresholds for creating an atomic bomb are becoming a serious factor forcing a fundamental reassessment of the Middle East security system.