New duet from Sevinch Ismoilova and Alisher Bayniyazov: "Million" in the spotlight of fans (video)

·53·Culture
New duet from Sevinch Ismoilova and Alisher Bayniyazov: "Million" in the spotlight of fans (video)

Singers Sevinch Ismoilova and Alisher Bayniyazov have presented their new duet to fans. The song, titled "Million," premiered today, October 30, on the YouTube platform.

The new track caught the attention of listeners shortly after its release. In particular, the creative collaboration between the two singers sparked interest among fans. Warm comments and well-wishes for the artists can be seen in the comments section under the song.

Just two hours after the premiere, the music video was viewed nearly 40,000 times. Fans are evaluating the new duet and wishing the singers continued creative success.

Have you listened to the "Million" duet yet? If you were to rate the song on a 10-point scale, what score would you give it? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Sevinch IsmoilovaAlisher BayniyazovMillion song
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