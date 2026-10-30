Major cleanup in Brazil: Ancelotti announces plan for radical national team overhaul

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Major cleanup in Brazil: Ancelotti announces plan for radical national team overhaul

Following an unexpected failure at the World Cup, a period of radical reform and generational change has begun for the Brazilian national football team. Head coach of the "Pentacampeões," Carlo Ancelotti, announced that the process of refreshing the squad has started, revealing that the team is being rebuilt around a new generation of players.

The experienced Italian specialist emphasized that long-term goals have been set for the team, noting that the matches in November will serve as a crucial testing ground for the revamped roster.

"The right time for renewal": Ancelotti's plan

In an interview with the Spanish publication "Sport.es," the head coach explained the national team's new policy as follows:

  • The start of reforms: "We have begun the process of refreshing the team, and now is the perfect time for it. We started evaluating young players back in September, and now we will continue to assess the young men who can be the future of the Brazilian national team," said Ancelotti;

  • Youth priority: A balanced squad has been formed, featuring nine Olympic-age players and 15 footballers under the age of 23;

  • Experienced foundation: Although the entire squad is being rejuvenated, the coaching staff has retained five key participants from the last World Cup to serve as an important pillar for the new cycle.

November test: Tour across Asia

The renewed Brazilian national team will play its next friendly matches on the Asian continent in November:

  • Opponents: The "Seleção" will take on the national teams of Japan and Singapore in friendly matches;

  • Goal: Through these encounters, Ancelotti aims to test the international resilience of young talents and finalize the core skeleton of the squad for upcoming official tournaments.

Such drastic changes within the ranks of the five-time world champions signal the beginning of a new, strong, and dynamic era in Brazilian football.

Brazil national football teamCarlo AncelottiFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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