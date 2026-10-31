In the central match of the 9th round of the English Premier League, Manchester City lost 0:1 to Brighton on their home turf. The fate of the clash at the Etihad Stadium was decided by a single goal scored by visiting midfielder Yassin Ayari in the 11th minute.

Despite the hosts' unfortunate result, Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov was among the leaders who displayed the most reliable and brilliant performance for the "Citizens" in this match. Our compatriot started the match in the main squad and played the full 90 minutes.

Flashscore ratings: Khusanov in the top three

The prestigious Flashscore portal, specializing in international sports statistics and analysis, evaluated the performance of Manchester City players in the game against Brighton:

Higher rating than Khusanov (7.6 points): Abdukodir Khusanov was awarded 7.6 points for his reliable defensive actions and activity in duels, making him one of the team's best players alongside Elliot Anderson (7.6);

Result better than Haaland: Notably, our compatriot's score was significantly higher than that of the "Citizens'" main striker Erling Haaland (6.9) and a number of experienced stars;

Best and lowest ratings in the team: The highest score among the Manchester side went to winger Jeremy Doku (8.1). The lowest rating went to young midfielder Ayub Bouaddi (5.8), who made mistakes in the center of the field.

Ahead — An important trip in the Champions League

After the encounter with Brighton, Manchester City will focus its attention on the continent's most prestigious club competition:

Opponent: RB Leipzig (Germany);

Tournament: UEFA Champions League;

Match time: November 5, 01:00 Tashkent time (night from November 4 to 5);

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

Abdukodir Khusanov's consistent and high-level performance in the Premier League is paving the way for him to secure a firm spot in the starting lineup for the UEFA Champions League matches as well.