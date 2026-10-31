Norchayev's lone goal secures crucial victory for Navbahor in Fergana Valley derby

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Norchayev's lone goal secures crucial victory for Navbahor in Fergana Valley derby

As part of the Uzbekistan Super League, one of the central clashes eagerly awaited by millions of football fans took place: the principled Fergana Valley derby between the teams of Navbahor and Andijon. The intense and uncompromising battle held in Namangan ended with a solid 1-0 victory for the hosts.

The only and decisive goal that determined the outcome of the match was scored by striker Husayn Norchayev in the 58th minute.

Match chronicle: A tense and fierce contest in Namangan

From the opening minutes, the match was characterized by active and intense efforts from both teams:

  • First half: Both teams sought to take the initiative, but due to reliable performances by defenders and goalkeepers, the score remained goalless during the first 45 minutes;

  • Decisive goal (58th minute): The hosts, having increased the pressure in the second half, achieved their goal in the 58th minute — Husayn Norchayev acted quickly and precisely in the opponent's penalty area, sending the ball into the net (1:0);

  • Andijon's pressure: In the remaining minutes, the visitors pushed forward to equalize, but the Navbahor defense, led by Otkir Yusupov, left the opponent with no chances.

Situation in the league table

These three points gained are of great importance for the Namangan side in their fight for medals:

  • Navbahor in 3rd place: After this victory, the "Falcons" increased their point tally to 52, further strengthening their position in 3rd place in the tournament table;

  • Andijon drops: Having suffered defeat, Andijon fell to 10th place in the table with 31 points.

Protocol and lineups

  • Super League

  • Navbahor — Andijon 1:0

  • Goal: Husayn Norchayev (58).

Starting lineups:

  • Navbahor: 1. Otkir Yusupov, 21. Asadbek Rahimjonov (5. Dilshodjon Komilov, 84), 4. Islombek Mamatkazin, 55. Muhammadqodir Hamraliyev, 22. Umar Adhamzoda (2. Saidazamat Mirsaidov, 84), 34. Giorgi Jgerenaya, 30. Jasurbek Jaloliddinov, 8. Diyor Xolmatov, 23. Vanya Ilich (17. Muhammadali Giyosov, 60), 7. Ruslanbek Jiyanov (77. Muhammadali Usmonov, 76), 11. Husayn Norchayev (28. Joel Kojo, 84).

  • Andijon: 19. Artyom Potapov, 15. Nemanya Chalasan, 2. Odilbek Abdumajidov, 33. Doniyor Abdumannopov (99. Rustam Turdimurodov, 46), 11. Humoyunmirzo Iminov (6. Aleksandre Andronikashvili, 68), 17. Azizbek Turgunboyev, 18. Damir Temirov (8. Shohmalik Komilov, 85), 26. Muhammadkarim Toirov (70. Hamidullo Karimov, 77), 7. Polatxoja Xoldorxonov (28. Bekzod Sulaymonov, 65), 22. Usmonali Ismonaliyev, 27. Martin Boake.

Uzbekistan Super LeagueNavbahorAndijonHusayn Norchayev
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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