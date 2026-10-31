Alonso defeats Manchester United: The 3 stars who secured Chelsea's victory

In one of the central clashes of the English Premier League, Xabi Alonso's Chelsea hosted Manchester United at home and achieved a convincing 2-0 victory. This defeat was a serious blow for the Mancunians' head coach Michael Carrick — his future at the club remains under even greater scrutiny.

So, who were the key players behind the Londoners' victory? The "Euro-Football" publication highlighted the performances of 3 key stars who decided the outcome of the match and received the highest rating (8.5).

1. Morgan Rogers (8.5 points) — a masterpiece goal and decisive creativity

Rogers' goal became the true highlight of the match:

Seconds where five defenders were helpless: He took possession of the ball from the center of the field and sprinted toward the MU goal with pace. Five Mancunian players chasing him could not catch up, and the attack ended with a delicate, precise shot;

Creative indicator: Rogers provided 3 dangerous, decisive passes for his teammates;

Psychological pressure on Martinez: With the help of quick dribbling, he outplayed Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez and caused the opponent to receive a yellow card.

2. Romeo Lavia (8.5 points) — a wall in the center of the field

The Belgian defensive midfielder, who ensured complete dominance in the midfield, completely paralyzed the movements of the opponent's leaders:

Goal-scoring pressing: It was Lavia who took the ball from Bryan Mbeumo and provided the pass for the attack that ended in Rogers' goal;

Bruno Fernandes under control: He kept Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes under strict control for almost 90 minutes, preventing him from organizing the game;

Strong statistics: 5 ball recoveries, 4 interceptions, and winning 7 out of 9 duels.

3. Wesley Fofana (8.5 points) — defensive leader and penalty winner

Fofana not only ensured solidity in his own penalty area but also played a decisive role in the attack:

Best in interceptions: Setting a record for reading opponent passes, he blocked the ball's path 5 times;

Threat in attack: He kept the opponent in constant danger during set-piece situations, and in one of the corner kicks, he dominated in the air over Martinez;

The decision that sealed the game: Fofana forced the opponent to commit a foul in the penalty area, won a penalty, and was directly involved in putting an end to the match's intrigue.

Xabi Alonso's system continues to demonstrate its effectiveness in matches against strong opponents, while Michael Carrick and his team are forced to find solutions to their problems immediately.