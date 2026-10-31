In one of the key matches of the 9th round of the English Premier League, tournament leader Manchester City hosts Brighton, one of the season's biggest sensations, on its home turf. The intense clash at the Etihad Stadium will be officiated by a team of referees led by Craig Pawson.

The most exciting news for Uzbek football fans is that our defender Abdukodir Khusanov has been included in the starting lineup for the "Citizens" in such an important and strategic game.

Uncompromising situation in the tournament table

This match holds special significance as a clash between two leading teams currently in the top three of the EPL:

Manchester City — leader: Based on the results of the past 8 rounds, City has accumulated 21 points, sits in 1st place in the tournament table, and intends to solidify its lead;

Brighton — main challenger: The visitors, who are having a high-spirited season, are in 3rd place with 16 points and are ready to put up a serious fight to narrow the gap.

Official lineups announced

The coaching staff of both teams will start the match with the following players:

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Abdukodir Khusanov , Elliot Anderson, Ayoub Bouaddi, Iliman Ndiaye, Enzo Fernandez, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.

Brighton: Bart Verbruggen, Luka Vuskovic, Lewis Dunk, Olivier Boscagli, Costinha, Pascal Gross, Chema Andres, Diego Gomez, Yasin Ayari, Maxim De Cuyper, Charalampos Kostoulas.

Match information:

Competition: English Premier League (EPL), 9th round;

Match: Manchester City — Brighton;

Kick-off time: October 31, 20:00;

Stadium: Etihad, Manchester;

Head referee: Craig Pawson.

Abdukodir Khusanov gaining full trust in central matches for a leading EPL club is opening a new chapter in the history of Uzbek football, and his performance against powerful attackers in today's match will be the center of everyone's attention.