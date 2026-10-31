Elliot Anderson speaks about the defeat against Brighton

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Elliot Anderson speaks about the defeat against Brighton

In the 9th round of the English Premier League, Manchester City midfielder Elliot Anderson, whose team lost 0-1 at home to Brighton, revealed the reasons for the painful defeat in an interview with the prestigious Sky Sports publication. The "Cityzens," having dropped points for the second consecutive round, are now at risk of losing their status as the sole leaders of the league table.

The countless dangerous chances created throughout the match that failed to turn into goals were the biggest source of regret for the English player.

"We could have scored 3–4 goals": Anderson's analysis

The midfielder shared his thoughts on the match scenario and the tactical instructions that did not materialize:

"We created so many favorable situations. Losing in a match like this is unbearably painful. Unfortunately, we couldn't capitalize on our opportunities. On another day, we could have easily scored 3–4 goals.

According to the coaches' instructions, we marked the opponent's players individually in the center of the pitch, while our wingers positioned themselves higher and wider. We tried to spread the game across the pitch, but in the end, the created chances did not turn into goals. This is a big lesson for us and an aspect we must work on."

"We are all disappointed": Mental unity and controversial situations

Regarding the atmosphere within the team and the controversial decisions, the player noted the following:

  • Unity must be maintained: "We are all very disappointed right now. We didn't perform well enough today. No one wants to lose. We started the season with high spirits, but now this is the second setback in a row. The most important thing now is to support each other and not lose our unity";

  • Penalty and handball episodes: Regarding the controversial situations involving potential handballs in the opponent's penalty area during the match, Anderson replied: "When I was on the pitch, I thought it was a handball, but I haven't seen the replays yet";

  • Eyes on Leipzig: The player stated that they must quickly forget this defeat and focus on winning the upcoming away match against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League in a few days.

Danger in the league table: Will 1st place be lost?

Currently, Manchester City leads the table with 21 points. However, if the "Gunners" do not lose in the central match of this round between Arsenal and Liverpool in London, they could displace the "Cityzens" from the top spot.

Manchester CityEnglish Premier LeagueElliot AndersonRB Leipzig
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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