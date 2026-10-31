AC Milan vs Inter: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: AC Milan vs Inter. Kick-off: 1 November, 00:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
AC Milan starting lineup: 16. Maignan M., 5. De Winter K., 13. Diawara S., 34. Gila M., 14. Modric L., 22. Moreira D., 80. Musah Y., 31. Pavlovic S., 11. Pulisic C., 12. Rabiot A., 9. Ramos G.
AC Milan head coach: Amorim R.
Inter starting lineup: 1. Martinez J., 25. Akanji M., 23. Barella N., 95. Bastoni A., 31. Bisseck Y., 20. Calhanoglu H., 30. Carlos Augusto, 17. Diouf A., 99. Spence D., 8. Sucic P., 9. Thuram M.
Inter head coach: Chivu C.
Live report LIVE
1
Wow, today's match is starting right now.
00:49
The players have finally taken the field! Milan will kick off the match.
00:45
Marco Guida has been appointed as the referee for this match.
00:45
We now have the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details.
00:45
Hello to all football fans, we are here to provide live commentary for this match and cover the most interesting and important moments. We guarantee you won't miss a thing, just sit back and enjoy.
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