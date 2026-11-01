Milan Derby: Milan defeats Inter 3-1 to enter the top four

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Milan Derby: Milan defeats Inter 3-1 to enter the top four

The central clash of the 10th round of Serie A took place — the legendary Milan Derby, long-awaited by millions of fans. In an intense confrontation at the San Siro, the team led by Rúben Amorim, AC Milan defeated their arch-rivals Inter 3-1, celebrating an important and memorable victory.

The Rossoneri found the back of the net three times in the first half alone, effectively deciding the outcome of the match.

Match Chronicle: Milan's lightning start and 4 goals

The match began under intense and rapid attacks from the hosts:

  • Quick goals (4th and 10th minutes): Establishing heavy pressure from the start, Milan opened the scoring in the 4th minute with a precise strike from Christian Pulisic. Just 6 minutes later, in the 10th minute, Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead (2-0);

  • Bastoni's response (22nd minute): After the early goals, Inter regained composure and reduced the deficit in the 22nd minute thanks to a goal from Alessandro Bastoni (2-1);

  • Closing the half (43rd minute): Just before the end of the first half, Diego Moreira punished the opposing goalkeeper once again, bringing the score to 3-1;

  • Second half control: In the second 45 minutes, the Rossoneri played with defensive discipline and maintained the scoreline.

Situation in the league table

This derby victory further intensified the competition among the Serie A leaders:

  • Milan in the top four: With the 3 points earned, Rúben Amorim's side increased their points tally to 21 and climbed to 4th place in the league table;

  • Inter remains in 2nd place: The defeated Nerazzurri remain in 2nd place in the standings with 25 points.

Protocol and Lineups

  • Serie A. Round 10

  • AC Milan — Inter 3-1

  • Goals: Pulisic (4), Rabiot (10), Moreira (43) — Bastoni (22).

  • Bookings: De Winter (49), Moreira (52).

Starting Lineups:

  • AC Milan: Maignan, Djalo, De Winter, Pavlovic, Diawara (Bartesaghi, 83), Moreira, Musah (Jashari, 83), Modric, Pulisic (Cisse, 83), Rabiot, Ramos.

  • Inter: Martinez, Bisseck (Bonny, 82), Akanji, Bastoni (Dimarco, 82), Spence, Barella (Esposito, 82), Diouf (Mkhitaryan, 72), Calhanoglu, Carlos Augusto, Sucic, Thuram.

AC MilanInterChristian PulisicSan SiroRúben Amorim
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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