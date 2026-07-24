Liverpool views Christian Pulisic as a worthy replacement for Mohamed Salah

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Liverpool views Christian Pulisic as a worthy replacement for Mohamed Salah

England's Liverpool continues to search for a suitable successor who can fill the void left by club legend Mohamed Salah. According to recent reports, the Merseyside club's attention is currently focused on US national team leader Christian Pulisic, who is putting in stellar performances for Italy's Milan. In an interview with Goal.com, former player Jonathan Spector called Pulisic a true "nightmare" for opposing defenders. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Christian Pulisic is currently experiencing the best period of his career in Serie A. The 27-year-old forward is not only demonstrating high productivity for Milan, but has also become a key figure in the team's attacking play. His versatility and efficiency in various areas of the pitch look very appealing to Liverpool's coaching staff. Especially to replace Salah on the right flank, Pulisic's speed and technique could come in handy.

Premier League experience and new opportunities

The English championship is not foreign to Pulisic. He defended the colors of Chelsea for four years and won the Champions League with the London club. However, at the "Blues", he could not fully demonstrate his potential and often remained on the bench. His move to San Siro in 2023 opened a new page in his career, where he became a true leader.

Jonathan Spector noted that Pulisic's playing style fits Liverpool's fast-paced counter-attacking tactics very well. "He is very bold and is not afraid to go directly against defenders. For a defender, facing such a dynamic and agile player is the worst-case scenario. Pulisic is very fast on the pitch and can make unexpected decisions," says the expert.

Transfer probability and contract status

Currently, negotiations regarding Pulisic's contract with Milan are ongoing, but a new agreement has not yet been signed. This situation creates a favorable opportunity for leading European clubs, including Liverpool. The Reds are ready to spend big to fill the gap left by Mohamed Salah, and Pulisic is one of the most suitable candidates for this.

It is clear that replacing Salah will not be easy for Liverpool fans, as the Egyptian star is considered one of the top goalscorers in club history. However, Christian Pulisic's Premier League experience, current form, and creativity on the pitch could kick off a new era at Anfield. If the transfer goes through, it will also be another major step for US football.

LiverpoolAC MilanChristian PulisicMohamed SalahTransfers
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