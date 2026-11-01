Our taekwondo athletes win 2 medals at a prestigious international tournament in Serbia

The traditional and highly-ranked "Galeb Belgrade Trophy – Serbia Open 2026" international WT taekwondo tournament has concluded in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. In this prestigious competition, which featured many of the world's strongest athletes, members of the Uzbekistan national team performed worthily, adding two medals to our country's tally.

According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, our female taekwondo athletes demonstrated high skill in intense bouts, securing one gold and one bronze medal.

Madina Mirabzalova — tournament champion!

During the competition, Madina Mirabzalova, who took to the mat in the -57 kg weight category, demonstrated clear superiority over all her opponents:

Confident victories: Mirabzalova confidently navigated the path from the initial stages to the final, leaving no chance for her opponents;

The top of the podium: In the decisive final match, our Uzbek athlete fought uncompromisingly, defeated her opponent, won the gold medal, and had the national anthem of Uzbekistan played in Belgrade.

A top-three finish and bronze medal for Svetlana Saidova

Another of our representatives, who entered the competition in the heavyweight category, also finished the tournament among the medalists:

Uncompromising struggle: Defending our country's honor in the +73 kg weight category, Svetlana Saidova faced strong taekwondo athletes and reached the semifinals;

Bronze medal: At the end of the intense bouts, Saidova took the 3rd place on the podium and became a bronze medalist.

List of winners:

Gold medal: Madina Mirabzalova (-57 kg);

Bronze medal: Svetlana Saidova (+73 kg).

This success is of great importance for our athletes in strengthening their international ranking points and as a stage of preparation for upcoming major competitions.