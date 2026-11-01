Shomurodov in the starting lineup: Istanbul Basaksehir hosts Samsunspor today

As part of the 10th round of the Turkish Super Lig, a noteworthy clash awaits Uzbekistan football fans. Istanbul Basaksehir, aiming for higher positions in the tournament table, will host league underdogs Samsunspor on their home turf.

This match, which is expected to be uncompromising, will kick off today, November 1, at 18:00 Tashkent time.

Current status of the teams and their position in the tournament table

Both clubs have arrived at the match with different moods and objectives:

Istanbul Basaksehir: Based on the completed rounds, the hosts have gathered 12 points and occupy the 11th position in the competition table. A victory could bring the Istanbul side closer to the tournament leaders;

Samsunspor: The visitors are having an unfortunate start to the season. With only 4 points to their name, the team is in the danger zone in 17th place, and every point has become a matter of life and death for them.

Shomurodov and Selke in the attacking line: Basaksehir's starting lineup

The captain and leading striker of the Uzbekistan national team, Eldor Shomurodov, will start the upcoming match in the main lineup. The head coach has chosen an attacking scheme, and the lineup looks as follows:

Goalkeeper: Muhammed;

Defenders: Karbounik, Emin, Ba, Saba;

Midfielders: Kaluzinski, Kamne, Brnich, Olsen;

Forwards: Eldor Shomurodov, Davie Selke.

Fans are expecting a bright performance and goals from the duo of Shomurodov and the experienced German goalscorer Selke in the center of the attack.