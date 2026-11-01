Uzbek cyclists win 2 medals at international tournament in Astana

Members of the Uzbekistan national team are performing successfully at the "Astana Open Series" international ranking track cycling competition hosted by the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana. Our female cyclists, defending the honor of our country on a track where the world's strongest athletes are competing, demonstrated high willpower and skill, bringing 2 medals to our national team's tally.

In particular, the intense competition in the madison event showcased true athletic fortitude to the spectators.

Drama in the madison: A fall, recovery, and a bronze medal

The tandem of Samira Ismailova and Asal Rizaeva, representing Uzbekistan in the pair race (madison) program, showed their dominance from the very beginning:

Leadership during the race: The Uzbek duo maintained the lead for a long time during the intense race on the track;

Dramatic moment: In the decisive stage, with only 2 laps remaining until the finish line, Asal Rizaeva unexpectedly fell;

Heroic finish: Despite the hard impact, the young athlete immediately got up, continued the race to the end, and thanks to her resilient efforts, the pair secured the 3rd step of the podium and won the bronze medal.

Silver for Samira Ismailova: Points race

One of our team leaders, Samira Ismailova, also recorded a high result in the individual program:

Second place: In the points race, Samira put up worthy resistance against experienced rivals and won the silver medal of the competition;

In the top four: Asal Rizaeva, who also actively participated in this event, fought until the finish and ultimately took 4th place.

These results achieved at the Astana velodrome provided our athletes with important ranking points ahead of future major competitions.