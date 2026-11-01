Triumph of Uzbek tennis: Timofeyeva and Kudermetova win WTA title

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Triumph of Uzbek tennis: Timofeyeva and Kudermetova win WTA title

The doubles competition of the international Guangzhou Open, a WTA 250 category tournament held in Guangzhou, China, has concluded with a brilliant victory that opens a new chapter in the history of Uzbek sports.

The tandem of the country's second and third-ranked players — Mariya Timofeyeva and Polina Kudermetova — defeated all their opponents in succession to claim the prestigious tournament's main trophy.

Triumph of Uzbek tennis: Timofeyeva and Kudermetova win WTA title

The decisive final: A tie-break and a one-hour and 49-minute battle of nerves

The final match provided spectators with true intensity and excitement. In the decisive encounter, the Uzbek athletes faced the sisters representing Chinese Taipei — the pair of I-Hsuan Cho and I-Tsen Cho:

  • A 1-hour and 49-minute battle: In a relentless struggle for every ball, our representatives demonstrated composure during crucial moments;

  • Score and statistics: Timofeyeva and Kudermetova secured a determined victory with a score of 7:5, 7:6(1). During the match, they served 5 aces and committed only 2 double faults each;

  • Absolute dominance in the tie-break: In the decisive tie-break of the second set, the Uzbek tennis players allowed their opponents only one point (7:1), sealing the championship.

Triumph of Uzbek tennis: Timofeyeva and Kudermetova win WTA title

The road to success: Venus Williams defeated

That this top prize was no coincidence is confirmed by the difficult path our tennis players took to reach the final:

  • On the courts of Guangzhou, Mariya and Polina played a total of four matches, outplaying complex opponents;

  • Most notably, among those defeated in the tournament bracket was the pair featuring the legend of world tennis, multiple Grand Slam winner, the experienced American Venus Williams.

This brilliant championship is not only a major achievement in the personal careers of our tennis players but also clear proof that the prestige of Uzbek women's tennis on the international stage has reached a new level.

Guangzhou OpenMariya TimofeyevaPolina KudermetovaWTA 250
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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