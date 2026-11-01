Unexpected show: Makhmud Muradov defeats 6 opponents at once (video)

A rare and sensational match has taken place in the world of mixed martial arts. Famous Uzbekistani fighter and former UFC representative Makhmud Muradov stepped into the octagon to face 6 consecutive opponents in a single evening, delivering a phenomenal result.

Throughout the fights, Muradov defeated all 6 opponents one after another before the time limit, once again demonstrating his high level of professional skill.

Chronology of the 6 clashes in the octagon: Step-by-step victory

The video footage clearly captures every decisive stage of the fight and the consecutive defeat of the opponents:

1st opponent (32nd second): Confident start and first knockout. Just half a minute after the start of the match, Muradov knocked his opponent down with a precise and sharp strike, securing his first early victory.

2nd opponent: Strong pressure on the ground (Ground and Pound). In the fight against the next opponent, Muradov took a dominant position, raining down relentless heavy strikes from above and leaving his opponent defenseless.

3rd opponent (58th second): Attack near the octagon fence. The third fighter was squeezed against the edge of the octagon and, caught under a series of heavy strikes, was forced to stop resisting.

4th opponent (1 minute 17 seconds): Total control and submission. In the clash with the fourth opponent, absolute dominance on the ground was also demonstrated, and the referee decided to stop the match.

5th opponent (2 minutes 04 seconds): Another fight ended ahead of schedule. Neutralizing any offensive attempts by his opponent, Muradov took the fifth fighter out of the game early with a series of strikes.

6th opponent (2 minutes 44 seconds): Referee intervention and final point. After the last opponent was knocked to the ground, the referee intervened following Muradov's continuous strikes, stopped the fight, and recorded the sixth victory of the evening.

A well-deserved triumph and the recognition of opponents

After all 6 opponents were defeated in succession, the head referee raised Makhmud Muradov's hand as the absolute winner. Representatives of the defeated "The Kotlárs" team also stood in the center of the octagon and acknowledged that the Uzbek athlete was clearly superior in terms of strength and skill.

This victory once again proved that where professional skill, tactics, and endurance are combined, even the resistance of several opponents is futile.