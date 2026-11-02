Real Madrid prepares to acquire Manchester City midfielder Enzo Fernandez

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Real Madrid prepares to acquire Manchester City midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Another sensational, multi-million euro deal is brewing in the European transfer market. Real Madrid has once again begun to show serious interest in the transfer of Manchester City's Argentine central midfielder, Enzo Fernandez.

According to renowned insider and journalist Ekrem Konur, the "Royal Club" is constantly monitoring the 25-year-old world champion's performances and is carefully evaluating the possibilities of bringing him to Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Interest stretching from Chelsea to City

The Madrid side's attention toward Fernandez did not emerge overnight:

  • Continuation of old plans: Real Madrid was mentioned as one of the primary suitors for the player back when he was still defending the colors of London's Chelsea;

  • A new stage in Manchester: Although Enzo Fernandez moved to Manchester City last summer, the Madrid club's scouts have not removed the Argentine midfielder's name from their watchlist.

A 120 million euro price tag and a thriller between La Liga giants

This transfer is expected to be one of the most complex operations of the year, not only from a financial perspective but also in terms of competition:

  • Contract until 2031 and an astronomical price: Fernandez's current contract with the "Cityzens" runs until the summer of 2031. The international portal Transfermarkt currently estimates the player's transfer value at a cool 120 million euros;

  • Will El Clasico repeat in the market? The insider notes that it is not just Real Madrid in the race for Enzo; Spain's other two giants, Barcelona and Madrid's Atletico, also intend to participate.

A fierce transfer battle for Enzo Fernandez between La Liga's leading clubs is expected to intensify next summer.

Enzo FernandezReal MadridManchester CityTransfer market
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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