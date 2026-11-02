Shavkat Umurzoqov visits Pakhtakor club and announces plan for major changes

Tashkent City Mayor Shavkat Umurzoqov visited the headquarters of one of our country's premier teams — Pakhtakor Football Club. The city leader met with the club's administration, coaching staff, physical training specialists, the team captain, and the players, engaging in an open and sincere dialogue.

During the meeting, the discussion focused on preserving the rich historical heritage of the "Lions" while simultaneously modernizing the club to meet international standards, fundamentally upgrading the material and technical base, and creating all necessary conditions for new victories.

Global success in the academy and a modern ecosystem

The city mayor specifically acknowledged the incomparable role of Pakhtakor in Uzbek football:

National treasure and CIES ranking: Pakhtakor is an integral part of the sports history not only of the capital but of our entire country. The club's academy ranked 46th in the world-renowned CIES Football Observatory global ranking for player development, demonstrating a foundation for immense growth;

Complete football ecosystem: It was noted that modern football is not just a game, but a holistic system that involves scouting young talent, creating decent working conditions, and ensuring fair sporting competition.

Upgrading the base, recovery system, and new equipment

Based on proposals from team members, practical measures were outlined during the meeting:

Modernization of the material and technical base: State-of-the-art medical and training equipment will be provided to ensure the rehabilitation of players, maintain their physical condition at a high level, and allow for full preparation for responsible international matches;

Professional management and image: Advanced international management standards will be introduced into the club's operations, and specific programs will be implemented to shape a modern image worthy of the history of the Pakhtakor brand;

Financial support: As a reminder, the Tashkent City Administration previously allocated 5 billion soums to support the Pakhtakor club and ensure its stability.

The main goal of the city administration and the club's leadership is to fully realize the team's potential while preserving national football traditions and conquering new heights in the international arena.