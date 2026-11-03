“Safe Student” controversy: Dean who barred students from class for not installing app dismissed

Following serious objections surrounding the newly introduced “Safe Student” mobile application for students at the Uzbekistan State World Languages University (UzSWLU), strict measures have been taken at the leadership level.

Ulugbek Yuldashev, Dean of the Faculty of Translation at the university, was dismissed from his position for groundlessly restricting the educational rights of students who had not downloaded the app to their phones and barring them from attending classes.

Details of the conflict: Mandatory download requirement instead of education

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Faculty of Translation building:

Exclusion from class: Students were mandatorily required to install the new platform on their phones. Students who did not install the app or were unable to download it due to technical reasons were not allowed into the classrooms;

Public and student outcry: The transformation of a digital program, designed to be voluntary and convenient, into a mandatory requirement that hindered the educational process sparked a wave of sharp protest on social media and among students;

Swift response from leadership: The situation was thoroughly investigated, and it was stated that violating students' legal rights, imposing excessive restrictions, and creating artificial barriers in the educational environment would not be tolerated.

Decisive action: Dean removed from his position

As a result of the investigation, the university administration determined the following measures:

Dismissal: Ulugbek Yuldashev, Dean of the Faculty of Translation, who was directly responsible for the situation, was dismissed for abusing his official powers;

Warning to other faculties: It was strictly emphasized that the introduction of digital services in higher education institutions must not interfere with students' class attendance, and that any apps or platforms must operate solely on the principle of voluntariness and convenience.

This incident has become an important signal that mandatory administrative pressure must not be allowed when introducing new digital technologies into the higher education system.