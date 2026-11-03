Woman sought for spending nearly 1 million soums from a found bank card

A video has circulated on social media showing a woman who found someone else's bank card and used it for purchases. In the video, she initially attempts to determine the card's PIN code. After several failed attempts, she is seen making multiple consecutive payments without entering a password.

According to reports, the woman spent a total of nearly 1 million soums from the cardholder's account. There is currently no information on whether her identity has been established or if the spent funds have been returned to the owner.

How are payments without a PIN code possible?

In Uzbekistan, some bank cards allow for contactless payments without entering a PIN code. The limits set for such operations vary depending on the bank, payment system, and terminal conditions. In some cases, it is possible to carry out multiple separate transactions within a single limit.

Experts advise citizens who have lost their bank cards to immediately block them via a mobile app or the bank's call center. Those who find someone else's card should not use it, but instead return it to the bank or the owner.