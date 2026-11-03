Hans-Dieter Flick reveals Barcelona's main goal after consecutive defeats

·1·Sport
Hans-Dieter Flick reveals Barcelona's main goal after consecutive defeats

Barcelona head coach Hans-Dieter Flick addressed his team's recent defeats against major rivals PSG and Real Madrid, firmly emphasizing that the team's morale and primary objectives remain unchanged.

In an interview with the influential Spanish newspaper AS, the experienced German manager stated that despite the criticism, the team is capable of competing on equal terms with Europe's elite clubs.

"We are on the same level as the European giants": Flick's admission

While discussing the analysis of the recent difficult matches, Hans-Dieter Flick noted that the results could have been different, but the potential in the game remains high:

  • Equal strength with rivals: "We could have achieved completely different results in these matches. Nevertheless, I believe our team is playing at the same level as PSG and Real Madrid," the German coach emphasized;

  • Not dwelling on the past: The coach stated that the defeats are behind them and that the focus must shift to the upcoming tough schedule: "There is no need to look back. Now our full attention is on the match against Aston Villa, and after that, we play against Atletico."

"Nothing has changed": The goal is the La Liga and UCL titles

The Catalans announced that they would not abandon their ambitions even after two consecutive important losses:

  • Fighting for major trophies: "Our goal remains unchanged — we want to win the Spanish championship (La Liga) and the UEFA Champions League. Even after two consecutive defeats, nothing has changed in our plans," Flick declared;

  • Team under pressure: The club's management and coaching staff are confident in helping the players overcome psychological pressure and starting a winning streak in the upcoming matches.

The Aston Villa test ahead: When does the match start?

The perfect opportunity for Barcelona to make amends for their mistakes and please their fans comes tonight:

  • Matchday 4 of the UCL league phase: Barcelona will host England's Aston Villa, who are undefeated this season, at their home stadium;

  • Match time: This central clash will kick off at 01:00 Tashkent time.

Flick's charges will face the English club led by Unai Emery at home, aiming not only to secure 3 points but also to prove that their ambitions are genuine.

BarcelonaHans-Dieter FlickLa LigaUEFA Champions League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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