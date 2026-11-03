Attack on oil complex: Pumps on the "Atyrau — Samara" route restarted

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Attack on oil complex: Pumps on the "Atyrau — Samara" route restarted

Kazakhstan has fully resumed the transport of crude oil through the strategic "Atyrau — Samara" main oil pipeline, which had been temporarily halted following a drone attack on oil transport infrastructure in Russia.

As officially announced by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, as of November 3, 2026, the relevant networks underwent technical inspections, and after safety was guaranteed, the flow of oil along this route was officially restored.

Chronology of the attack and emergency shutdown

The temporary suspension of oil deliveries was linked to an attack on a critical dispatch center in Russian territory:

  • Targeted node: On the night of November 2, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) attacked facilities located at the Samara production and dispatch hub;

  • Suspension of intake: As a safety precaution, the intake of oil from Kazakhstan was stopped on an emergency basis at 06:09 Astana time that same day;

  • No casualties: Official authorities stated that no one was injured and no casualties were reported as a result of the incident.

The strategic role of the "Atyrau — Samara" pipeline in the Kazakh economy

This route is the second largest and most important artery for the country's hydrocarbon exports after the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC):

  • Annual volume and export: According to data from the past year 2025, 9.2 million tons of Kazakh oil were delivered to foreign markets through this pipeline;

  • Throughput capacity: The oil pipeline has the capacity to transport up to 17.5 million tons of raw materials per year.

The rapid restoration of network operations prevented technological downtime at Kazakh oil production enterprises and losses related to export contracts.

Atyrau — SamaraMinistry of Energy of KazakhstanCaspian Pipeline Consortiumoil export
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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