“MU” turns 0:2 into 3:2, Gasperini admits physical condition and pressing issues

In one of the key matches of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, Manchester United secured a resilient and dramatic victory over Roma at home. Although the Romans were leading 2:0 early in the match, the Mancunians not only leveled the score but also snatched all 3 important points.

Gian Piero Gasperini: “We lacked the strength in the second half”

Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, in an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb, touched upon the changes in the game, his players' functional condition, and the opponent's active play:

“This was a different kind of match. In that game, everything was decided within 7–8 minutes after set-pieces. Today, after the penalty, such a situation did not occur. We couldn't set the necessary pace for the game. Compared to the first half, we lacked strength in the second. The opponent's first goal came from a penalty, and the second was scored after an injury-related situation, just as the game was reaching a balance. This match gave us more information than the game against Real Madrid. We must definitely use this in the future.”

The Italian specialist also openly admitted that his team could not properly respond to MU's intensified high press in the second 45 minutes:

“The opponent had nothing to lose and they applied high pressure. This was expected. We should have acted differently and used long balls. But we couldn't stop the opponent's key players. Perhaps we should have engaged in more duels. After the penalty, when the score became 2:2, the pressure intensified even more. This didn't allow us to hold onto the victory.”

Details of the Manchester United — Roma (3:2) match

Indicators Manchester United Roma Final score 3 2 1st half result 0 2 Goal scorers Bruno Fernandes 58' (pen.), Matheus Cunha 83', 86' Matias Soule 11', Donny van de Beek 17' (pen.) Competition stage UCL 2026/27 league phase, 4th round UCL 2026/27 league phase, 4th round Position in table 17th place (6 points) 19th place (4 points)

Cunha's benefit and the situation in the tournament table

The English side, having taken control of the game in the second half, reduced the deficit in the 58th minute thanks to a goal from a penalty by Bruno Fernandes. Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, who became the hero of the match, shook Old Trafford by scoring two goals within three minutes (in the 83rd and 86th minutes).

After this important victory, Manchester United reached 6 points in the overall UCL table, climbing to 17th place. Roma, having suffered a painful defeat, remains in 19th place with 4 points.

In your opinion, was Roma's loss of a 2:0 lead caused by the sloppiness of Gasperini's tactics, or did MU's pressing and Cunha's individual skill play the decisive role?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the dramatic match with fellow football fans!