Photographer collects 'homes' for hermit crabs in Okinawa (photo)

Sometimes, an object that seems like mere trash to a human can become a shelter for a living creature. Shawn Miller, a wildlife photographer living in Okinawa, decided to help hermit crabs after seeing them using plastic caps and other waste as homes.

According to the photographer's observations, due to a shortage of natural shells and the pollution of beaches with waste, some crabs are using plastic caps, glass shards, and other artificial objects as shelter. In reality, as they grow, they need to move into larger, more suitable shells.

In 2020, Shawn Miller launched the "Make The Switch 4 Nature" project. He collects empty shells from seafood restaurants and crab keepers, cleans them, labels them with special numbers, and returns them to the natural environment. The photographer says that crabs can find suitable shells through scent and move into them.

Thousands of shells have been returned to nature through the project. This initiative not only helps crabs find shelter but also draws attention to the problem of people taking shells from beaches as souvenirs.

Shawn Miller emphasizes that every shell taken from the beach could be a potential home for a creature living there. Therefore, if you find a shell on the beach, think twice before taking it — it might be someone's habitat.