Donald Trump Booed at NBA Finals Appearance (Video)

Across the ocean, particularly in New York, the most famous US metropolis, a scandalous event shook the worlds of sports and politics. US President Donald Trump attended the decisive NBA Finals game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs on June 8. During this intense match at Madison Square Garden, the President was unexpectedly subjected to widespread and loud booing by local fans.

It is worth noting that Donald Trump made history as the first sitting president to watch an NBA Finals game live from the arena in the long history of the United States. He watched this historic game from the special VIP box of Knicks owner James Dolan, accompanied by his grandson Kai and personal political advisor Boris Epshteyn. In fact, Trump is considered a die-hard, long-time fan of the New York Knicks, having regularly attended their games since the 1990s.

Security measures at the sports arena were drastically tightened due to the unexpected visit by the head of the White House. Even the New York City administration was forced to urgently cancel plans to broadcast the game on large screens installed on the streets outside the stadium for security reasons.

The unpleasant incident occurred before the game began, during the playing of the national anthem. When the President's image appeared on the main stadium monitors for a few seconds, thousands of fans filling the stands simultaneously booed in protest. At that moment, Trump was smiling and saluting the fans through the screen. Only after the cameras quickly shifted focus to the Knicks players did the noise in the arena turn into applause.

Although the situation was somewhat awkward, Trump himself accepted this cold reception very calmly and composedly. After the match, he tried to downplay the situation in an interview with the media, smiling and saying: "I think there were mostly cheers and applause in the stadium." Interestingly, the head of the White House even managed to doze off briefly during a certain part of the intense match.

In fact, relations between Donald Trump and the NBA world have been cold and tense for a long time. The National Basketball Association is considered the most "liberal" and free-thinking system among the four major professional sports leagues in the US, and many of its stars have openly opposed Trump's policies. The league's most influential stars, such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, heavily criticized Trump during his first presidential term. In 2017, in response to the athletes' sharp remarks, Trump demonstratively canceled the traditional ceremony of hosting the NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, at the White House.

This clash was the third game of the grand final series, played until four wins. The San Antonio Spurs secured an important victory with a score of 115:111. Nevertheless, the New York Knicks still lead the overall series 2:1. The next intense showdown will take place in New York again on the night of June 11.

This final is a unique historical rematch—a repeat of the legendary decisive battles of 1999. Back then, these two giants also fought for the championship, with the fast-paced San Antonio team prevailing 4:1. Over the intervening period, the Spurs lifted the NBA trophy four more times (most recently in 2014), while the Knicks failed to reach the finals even once during that time. The New York club's last championship joy dates back to distant 1973.

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