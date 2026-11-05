Sensational comeback in Istanbul: Fenerbahçe brings Liverpool to their knees with a 3-2 victory

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Sensational comeback in Istanbul: Fenerbahçe brings Liverpool to their knees with a 3-2 victory

A true football drama and sensation unfolded at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul during the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool, considered one of the tournament favorites, visited Turkey's Fenerbahçe and lost 2-3 in an intense clash that saw 5 goals scored.

The hosts showed great character, coming back from behind twice to secure a historic comeback against the Merseysiders.

Intense battle in both halves: Match chronology

The game started with high tempo and an attacking spirit from the very first minutes:

  • Niony's quick goal and Greenwood's response: In the 25th minute, Liverpool's young talent Trey Niony opened the scoring. However, 4 minutes later, in the 29th minute, Mason Greenwood restored parity — 1-1;

  • Goal from Isak and Brown's immediate answer: In the 69th minute, Alexander Isak, who came off the bench, put the Merseysiders ahead again (1-2). But in the 73rd minute, Fenerbahçe defender Archie Brown scored a crucial goal to level the score on the board once more;

  • 79th minute: Vedat Muriqi's winning goal: Experienced striker Vedat Muriqi, who came off the bench, found the back of the net in the 79th minute, scoring the decisive winner that shook the stadium — 3-2.

Match report and lineups:

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League, Matchday 4;

  • Score: Fenerbahçe (Turkey) — Liverpool (England) — 3-2;

  • Goals: Greenwood (29), Brown (73), Muriqi (79) — Niony (25), Isak (69);

  • Fenerbahçe: Ederson, Semedo (Müldür, 75), Škriniar, Peprah, Brown, Guendouzi, Kanté, Yüksek, Greenwood (Aydın, 89), Kahveci, Lukaku (Muriqi, 63);

  • Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez (Wirtz, 66), Quansah, van Dijk, Tsimikas (Kerkez, 76), Mac Allister, Niony, Muñoz (Isak, 66), Szoboszlai, Ngumoha (Gakpo, 66), Barcola.

Sharp changes in the tournament table

Following this important victory, Fenerbahçe increased their points tally to 5, climbing to 19th place in the overall table and gaining a significant advantage in the fight for the playoff zone.

Liverpool, having suffered their first defeat, remains in 5th place with 9 points, but the risk of losing points ahead of future rounds has increased.

UEFA Champions LeagueFenerbahçeLiverpool
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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