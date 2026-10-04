Ronaldo's Departure Cost Portugal Dearly: Lost 2 Million Subscribers!

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Ronaldo's Departure Cost Portugal Dearly: Lost 2 Million Subscribers!

The conflict that broke out between head coach Jorge Jesus and legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal national team dealt a heavy blow to the team's standing in the media space. Following the star player's departure from the team, over 2 million subscribers unsubscribed from the national team's official page within a few days.

The 41-year-old veteran footballer's farewell to the national team sparked a massive wave of discontent among fans.

Sharp Collapse in Statistics: The "Ronaldo Effect"

Media outlets and social media observers are noting the drastic drop in numbers:

  • Prior to the conflict, more than 25 million fans were following the official account of the Portugal national team.

  • As of October 3, the number of subscribers on the page dropped to 22.9 million. In a short period, over 2.1 million users unfollowed the account.

First Victory Without Ronaldo and Jesus' 100-Percent Record

Despite the losses in the media, the results on the pitch are currently favoring head coach Jorge Jesus:

  • In their first match played without Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese defeated the Denmark national team 4:2 away from home.

  • Under Jesus' leadership, the team has won all 3 matches played and leads its group alone with 9 points.

  • The Portuguese will play their next official match at home against Norway on October 4.

While Ronaldo's departure has not affected the national team's athletic form, it demonstrates that it has severely damaged its global popularity and marketing potential.

Cristiano RonaldoJorge JesusPortugal national teamRonaldo effect
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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