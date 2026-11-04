Goal rain in the UCL: PSG scores 6 in Spain, Bayern conquers Madrid

·83·Sport
Goal rain in the UCL: PSG scores 6 in Spain, Bayern conquers Madrid

The central matches held as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League were rich in unexpected scores and a true goal show. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) scored 6 unanswered goals on their trip to Spain, becoming the leader of the overall tournament table. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich defeated Diego Simeone's Atletico in Madrid.

On this evening of the competition, despite playing away, the favorite teams managed to fully demonstrate their class.

A freezing night at Villarreal: 6 unanswered goals from PSG

The Parisians started the match against Spain's Villarreal aggressively and decided the fate of the game within the first 20 minutes:

  • 4 goals in 17 minutes: While Joao Neves (9th minute), Desire Doue (12th), and Senny Mayulu (13th) scored in quick succession, Fabian Ruiz brought the score to 4:0 in the 17th minute;

  • Continuation of the rout: Luis Enrique's students did not stop in the second half, with Ruiz (50th) securing a brace, and Boli, who came on as a substitute, made it 6:0 in the 78th minute;

  • Table leader: Having collected 12 points after 4 matches, PSG has firmly established itself in 1st place in the tournament table.

Clash in Madrid: Bayern leaves Atletico stunned

In the central match held at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, the Munich side secured an important and tactical victory:

  • Decisive strikes in the second half: After a cautious first half, Karl opened the scoring in the 54th minute. A goal scored by Konrad Laimer in the 74th minute put an end to the game — 0:2;

  • Points distribution: After this victory, Bayern increased its points tally to 8, rising to 7th place. Atletico, remaining at 4 points, dropped to 19th place.

Inter's revenge in Rotterdam and other round results

Inter Milan returned from their trip to the Netherlands with a confident, big victory:

  • Feyenoord — Inter (0:3): Yann Bisseck opened the scoring as early as the 8th minute, while goals from Francesco Esposito (34th) and Piotr Zielinski (54th) made the scoreline emphatic. After this win, Inter rose to 16th place with 6 points;

  • Big score in Austria: LASK crushed Slovakia's Slovan on their home turf — 4:0 (Jorgensen recorded a brace);

  • Goalless draw in Norway: France's Lille, traveling to Bodo/Glimt, settled for a draw — 0:0.

The 4th round matches of the Champions League have further intensified the competition in the table, ensuring that the fight for the playoffs will flare up with renewed vigor.

UEFA Champions LeaguePSGBayernInter
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"PSG" – "Barcelona" and other marquee matches starting lineups announced"PSG" – "Barcelona" and other marquee matches starting lineups announced20 October 23:46Joan Laporta reveals Barcelona's phenomenal start and grand plansJoan Laporta reveals Barcelona's phenomenal start and grand plans20 October 06:56Enzo Maresca's tactical error: Who did experts criticize in the match against PSG?Enzo Maresca's tactical error: Who did experts criticize in the match against PSG?15 October 07:13ESPN announces the world’s 10 best central defendersESPN announces the world’s 10 best central defenders19 August 14:59Inter fighting to keep Yann BisseckInter fighting to keep Yann Bisseck19 May 00:39Sensational night in the UCL: PSG, Arsenal, and Liverpool secure victoriesSensational night in the UCL: PSG, Arsenal, and Liverpool secure victories10 September 06:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach