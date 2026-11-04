Goal rain in the UCL: PSG scores 6 in Spain, Bayern conquers Madrid

The central matches held as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League were rich in unexpected scores and a true goal show. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) scored 6 unanswered goals on their trip to Spain, becoming the leader of the overall tournament table. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich defeated Diego Simeone's Atletico in Madrid.

On this evening of the competition, despite playing away, the favorite teams managed to fully demonstrate their class.

A freezing night at Villarreal: 6 unanswered goals from PSG

The Parisians started the match against Spain's Villarreal aggressively and decided the fate of the game within the first 20 minutes:

4 goals in 17 minutes: While Joao Neves (9th minute), Desire Doue (12th), and Senny Mayulu (13th) scored in quick succession, Fabian Ruiz brought the score to 4:0 in the 17th minute;

Continuation of the rout: Luis Enrique's students did not stop in the second half, with Ruiz (50th) securing a brace, and Boli, who came on as a substitute, made it 6:0 in the 78th minute;

Table leader: Having collected 12 points after 4 matches, PSG has firmly established itself in 1st place in the tournament table.

Clash in Madrid: Bayern leaves Atletico stunned

In the central match held at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, the Munich side secured an important and tactical victory:

Decisive strikes in the second half: After a cautious first half, Karl opened the scoring in the 54th minute. A goal scored by Konrad Laimer in the 74th minute put an end to the game — 0:2;

Points distribution: After this victory, Bayern increased its points tally to 8, rising to 7th place. Atletico, remaining at 4 points, dropped to 19th place.

Inter's revenge in Rotterdam and other round results

Inter Milan returned from their trip to the Netherlands with a confident, big victory:

Feyenoord — Inter (0:3): Yann Bisseck opened the scoring as early as the 8th minute, while goals from Francesco Esposito (34th) and Piotr Zielinski (54th) made the scoreline emphatic. After this win, Inter rose to 16th place with 6 points;

Big score in Austria: LASK crushed Slovakia's Slovan on their home turf — 4:0 (Jorgensen recorded a brace);

Goalless draw in Norway: France's Lille, traveling to Bodo/Glimt, settled for a draw — 0:0.

The 4th round matches of the Champions League have further intensified the competition in the table, ensuring that the fight for the playoffs will flare up with renewed vigor.