Maresca reveals his plan against Liverpool despite the uproar

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Maresca reveals his plan against Liverpool despite the uproar

Amid the heightening uproar surrounding financial charges and unprecedented discussed disciplinary measures against Manchester City in the English Premier League, head coach Enzo Maresca has spoken to the press.

According to a statement provided by ESPN, the Italian specialist firmly emphasized that the legal proceedings and various rumors are not affecting the club's inner morale in the slightest, with the team's entire focus directed solely on results on the pitch.

“We only control the pitch”: The coach's reaction to the financial scandal

Addressing the pressure and expected sanctions surrounding the club, Enzo Maresca stated that he takes the situation with complete calmness:

  • Complete trust in the club: “To be honest, personally I am completely calm. The club's position is clear, and we fully trust it,” the specialist stated, noting he has no doubts about the management's correctness;

  • Limit of control: In the coach's opinion, no matter how much outside talk there is, they can only control the aspects within their own hands — that is, the quality of football on the pitch;

  • Goal remains unchanged: Legal disputes are the job of the club's lawyers, and the team's main task consists solely of continuing victories.

Morale in the dressing room: Leadership and no excessive pressure

Maresca specifically noted that the psychological state of his charges is at a high level and external uproar cannot distract them:

  • Great feelings and confidence: The players are looking forward to the two upcoming important matches with great enthusiasm;

  • Leadership in the standings: Being currently at the top of the EPL gives the team members extra strength and solid mental confidence;

  • Responsibility on the pitch: The players understand very well that they can only influence events occurring during the match, which is why other social and legal issues do not bother them at all.

Main target — Anfield and Liverpool

According to the head coach, all the thoughts of the "Citizens" are currently focused solely on Sunday's central clash:

  • Central battle: The match between Liverpool and Manchester City, taking place within the 6th matchday of the EPL, will be the main sporting event of the week;

  • Eagerness to win away: "City" players intend to win at the Anfield stadium, even under the immense pressure of the home fans, and strengthen their lead;

  • Professional approach: Ignoring outside talk and preparing only for important matches has become the main motto of Manchester City today.

For information, the super clash between Liverpool and Manchester City, which is part of the 6th matchday of the EPL and will be watched by millions of fans, will take place this Sunday.

Manchester CityEnzo MarescaEPLLiverpool
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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