Bobur Tagiyev wins by judges' decision at Mangu 5 tournament

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Bobur Tagiyev wins by judges' decision at Mangu 5 tournament

At the Mangu 5 tournament held at the Humo Arena in Tashkent, Uzbek MMA fighter Bobur Tagiyev secured another victory. He went the distance in a three-round bout against Juma Suman from Ghana and came out on top via a judges' decision.

During this bout, which was in the spotlight of MMA fans, both fighters completed all three scheduled rounds. Judges' cards were required to determine the winner.

Victory recorded with a 29:27 score

After the fight concluded, the judges' scorecards were announced.

According to their decision, Bobur Tagiyev won with a score of 29:27.

Thus, the representative of Uzbekistan achieved an important victory over Ghanaian fighter Juma Suman at the Mangu 5 tournament.

The three-round fight lasted the full distance, and in the end, the judges awarded the advantage to Bobur Tagiyev.

MMA night in Tashkent continues

The Mangu 5 tournament is taking place at the Humo Arena in Tashkent. The competition program features a number of MMA bouts involving both local and foreign fighters.

Following Tagiyev's fight against Juma Suman, exciting bouts for the fans continue within the framework of the tournament.

For Bobur Tagiyev, this fight inside the Mangu 5 octagon ended in victory. After a tense three-round battle, the judges' decision of 29:27 went in favor of the Uzbek representative.

The results of Uzbek fighters at the Tashkent tournament remain in the spotlight of MMA fans.

Bobur TagiyevJuma SumanMangu 5 tournamentHumo Arena
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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