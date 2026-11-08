90th-Minute Drama in Bukhara: Rustamov's Goal Secures Vital Win for Nasaf

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90th-Minute Drama in Bukhara: Rustamov's Goal Secures Vital Win for Nasaf

In one of the key matches of the 27th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Qarshi's Nasaf club visited Bukhara. In a match marked by intense struggle and high tension, the visitors secured a hard-fought 1:0 victory.

The fate of the game was decided by dramatic events in the final minutes — the dismissal of the hosts' captain and the only goal scored in the dying seconds.

Game highlights: 85th-minute dismissal and 90th-minute decisive strike

Throughout the match, both teams played disciplined defense, trying to minimize dangerous situations, but nerves gave way at the end of the match:

  • Captain's dismissal: In the 85th minute of the match, Bukhara captain Sardor Kulmatov received his second yellow card and was forced to leave the pitch early (he had received his first caution in the 20th minute);

  • 90th-minute winner from Rustamov: Having a numerical advantage, the Qarshi side increased the pressure significantly, and in the 90th minute, midfielder Oybek Rustamov hit the target, securing three valuable points for Nasaf.

Match report and lineups

  • Super League. 27th round

    Bukhara — Nasaf 0:1

    Goal: Rustamov, 90.

    Yellow cards: Kulmatov (20), Murtazoyev (26), Gulamov (75).

    Red card: Kulmatov (85, second yellow card).

  • Bukhara: Hamroyev, Mukhtorov, Todorov, Kulmatov, Mamasiddiqov, Esanov, Rajabov, Yoldoshev (Jurabekov, 84), Rodic (Kayumov, 84), Juraboyev (Ubaydullayev, 65), Kachavara (Ruziyev, 73).

  • Nasaf: Nematov, Davronov, Gaybullayev, Abdunazarov (Otubanjo, 66), Eshmurodov, Rustamov, Gulamov, Muhiddinov, Murtazoyev, Shala, Abduxoliqov.

Changes in the tournament table

After this victory, an important shift was observed in the upper part of the tournament table:

  • Nasaf in the top five: After an important away win, increasing their points tally to 45 Nasaf climbed to 5th place in the standings;

  • Bukhara's situation: Bukhara, having lost points in the final seconds at home, remained in 7th place with 42 points.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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