Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League league phase concluded in a truly unexpected fashion, filled with large scorelines and genuine thrillers.

While reigning champion PSG thrashed Manchester City away in England, Madrid's Real turned a 1-3 deficit into a 4-3 victory in the capital of Italy with just minutes remaining, showcasing one of the most brilliant comebacks in tournament history.

Drama at the Etihad: Husanov in the starting lineup, but City couldn't hold on

The central match of the matchday took place in Manchester, where French champion PSG secured a confident victory over the hosts (2-4):

Abduqodir Husanov played 90 minutes: The Uzbekistan national team defender started in the "Citizens'" lineup and played the entire match;

Parisian first-half attacks: Désiré Doué (13), Ousmane Dembélé (15), and Vitinha (32) scored for the visitors, bringing the score to a commanding lead. Akliouche (62) added another goal in the second half;

Haaland's brace wasn't enough: Erling Haaland (53, 75) twice reduced the deficit. In the 90th minute of the match, Torres failed to convert a penalty for the Parisians;

Standings: PSG became the tournament leader with 6 points, while Josep Guardiola's team dropped to 17th place with 3 points.

The Miracle in Rome: Real scored three goals in 6 minutes

The clash between Roma and Real Madrid in Rome ended with a drama that will go down in tournament history:

Roma's confident lead: Following De Roon's goal and Malen's brace, the Romans were leading 3-1 until the 80th minute (Mbappé had scored one back for Madrid in the 25th minute);

6-minute storm: Near the end of the match, Madrid showed their character — Espi (84), substitute Endrick (86), and Antonio Rüdiger (90) scored in succession, fantastically turning the 1-3 score into 3:4 ;

Important three points: Carlo Ancelotti's wards brought their points tally to 6, rising to 8th place. Roma remained in 25th place with 1 point.

Other matches of the matchday: Big wins and sensation in the Arctic

Notable results were also recorded in the remaining matches of Matchday 2:

Aston Villa — Fenerbahçe — 6:0: The Birmingham club completely tore apart the Turkish defense. Nicolas Jackson and Ross Barkley secured braces;

Bodø/Glimt — Borussia Dortmund — 1:0: In the cold Norwegian north, Dortmund unexpectedly lost due to a lone goal by Søvold;

Real Betis — Porto — 3:2: In an exciting match in Seville, Isco confidently converted a penalty in the 84th minute to hand an important victory to the Spaniards;

Shakhtar — AEK — 3:1: The Donetsk club came back from 0-1 down, ultimately responding with three goals;

Slovan — Stuttgart — 0:3: The German club won away with a large scoreline, firmly establishing themselves in 4th place with 6 points.

The battle in the UEFA Champions League league phase is intensifying, and every mistake by the giants heavily impacts their positions in the standings.