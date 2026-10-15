"City" concedes 4 goals from PSG, super comeback by "Real": UCL Matchday 2 summary

·62·Sport
"City" concedes 4 goals from PSG, super comeback by "Real": UCL Matchday 2 summary

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League league phase concluded in a truly unexpected fashion, filled with large scorelines and genuine thrillers.

While reigning champion PSG thrashed Manchester City away in England, Madrid's Real turned a 1-3 deficit into a 4-3 victory in the capital of Italy with just minutes remaining, showcasing one of the most brilliant comebacks in tournament history.

Drama at the Etihad: Husanov in the starting lineup, but City couldn't hold on

The central match of the matchday took place in Manchester, where French champion PSG secured a confident victory over the hosts (2-4):

  • Abduqodir Husanov played 90 minutes: The Uzbekistan national team defender started in the "Citizens'" lineup and played the entire match;

  • Parisian first-half attacks: Désiré Doué (13), Ousmane Dembélé (15), and Vitinha (32) scored for the visitors, bringing the score to a commanding lead. Akliouche (62) added another goal in the second half;

  • Haaland's brace wasn't enough: Erling Haaland (53, 75) twice reduced the deficit. In the 90th minute of the match, Torres failed to convert a penalty for the Parisians;

  • Standings: PSG became the tournament leader with 6 points, while Josep Guardiola's team dropped to 17th place with 3 points.

The Miracle in Rome: Real scored three goals in 6 minutes

The clash between Roma and Real Madrid in Rome ended with a drama that will go down in tournament history:

  • Roma's confident lead: Following De Roon's goal and Malen's brace, the Romans were leading 3-1 until the 80th minute (Mbappé had scored one back for Madrid in the 25th minute);

  • 6-minute storm: Near the end of the match, Madrid showed their character — Espi (84), substitute Endrick (86), and Antonio Rüdiger (90) scored in succession, fantastically turning the 1-3 score into 3:4;

  • Important three points: Carlo Ancelotti's wards brought their points tally to 6, rising to 8th place. Roma remained in 25th place with 1 point.

Other matches of the matchday: Big wins and sensation in the Arctic

Notable results were also recorded in the remaining matches of Matchday 2:

  • Aston Villa — Fenerbahçe — 6:0: The Birmingham club completely tore apart the Turkish defense. Nicolas Jackson and Ross Barkley secured braces;

  • Bodø/Glimt — Borussia Dortmund — 1:0: In the cold Norwegian north, Dortmund unexpectedly lost due to a lone goal by Søvold;

  • Real Betis — Porto — 3:2: In an exciting match in Seville, Isco confidently converted a penalty in the 84th minute to hand an important victory to the Spaniards;

  • Shakhtar — AEK — 3:1: The Donetsk club came back from 0-1 down, ultimately responding with three goals;

  • Slovan — Stuttgart — 0:3: The German club won away with a large scoreline, firmly establishing themselves in 4th place with 6 points.

The battle in the UEFA Champions League league phase is intensifying, and every mistake by the giants heavily impacts their positions in the standings.

PSGManchester CityReal MadridRoma
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Enzo Maresca's tactical error: Who did experts criticize in the match against PSG?Enzo Maresca's tactical error: Who did experts criticize in the match against PSG?Today 07:13Who were the best and worst Manchester City players in the match featuring Husanov?Who were the best and worst Manchester City players in the match featuring Husanov?Today 07:04Super match at the "Olimpico": Who is in Real Madrid's 23-man squad?Super match at the "Olimpico": Who is in Real Madrid's 23-man squad?13 October 22:20Manchester City vs PSG: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryManchester City vs PSG: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryYesterday 23:41Luis Enrique speaks about Manchester City's 115 charges and today's super matchLuis Enrique speaks about Manchester City's 115 charges and today's super matchYesterday 17:52Manchester City and PSG Face Off Today — Who Will Prevail in the Historic Clash?Manchester City and PSG Face Off Today — Who Will Prevail in the Historic Clash?Yesterday 14:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...