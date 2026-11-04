Raphinha and Yamal benefit: Barcelona routs Aston Villa with a big score

In the central match of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League held in Catalonia, Barcelona hosted English club Aston Villa and secured a confident 3-0 victory.

Hansi Flick's side took full control on their home turf from the opening minutes. A quick goal from young star Lamine Yamal and a brilliant second-half brace from team captain Raphinha secured the crucial three points for the Catalans.

A quick goal and a brace from the Brazilian leader

The outcome of the match was decided by the precise and sharp actions of the hosts' attacking line:

Lamine Yamal's early strike: Just 7 minutes into the game, the 19-year-old winger broke through the opponent's defense to open the scoring and bring composure to his team — 1-0;

Consecutive strikes from Raphinha: In the second half, the Brazilian winger proved once again that he is in top form. He doubled the lead in the 52nd minute and sealed the game with his brace in the 64th minute — 3-0;

The English side's weakness: Although players like Jackson, Buendia, and McGinn tried to show activity for the Birmingham club, Catalan goalkeeper Joan Garcia and the defensive line played solidly, keeping a clean sheet.

Tournament table: Barcelona in pursuit of the leaders

This clash reshuffled the positions among the leaders of the overall stage:

Barcelona in 2nd place: Thanks to the victory, the Catalan club reached 9 points and climbed to the 2nd spot in the overall table based on goal difference;

Aston Villa's first loss: Remaining at 9 points, the English club did not drop far from the top spots and currently sits in 3rd place based on goal difference.

The aggressive and attacking football displayed by Hansi Flick's team once again demonstrates that Barcelona is one of the main favorites in the Champions League this season.