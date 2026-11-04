Raphinha and Yamal benefit: Barcelona routs Aston Villa with a big score

·75·Sport
Raphinha and Yamal benefit: Barcelona routs Aston Villa with a big score

In the central match of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League held in Catalonia, Barcelona hosted English club Aston Villa and secured a confident 3-0 victory.

Hansi Flick's side took full control on their home turf from the opening minutes. A quick goal from young star Lamine Yamal and a brilliant second-half brace from team captain Raphinha secured the crucial three points for the Catalans.

A quick goal and a brace from the Brazilian leader

The outcome of the match was decided by the precise and sharp actions of the hosts' attacking line:

  • Lamine Yamal's early strike: Just 7 minutes into the game, the 19-year-old winger broke through the opponent's defense to open the scoring and bring composure to his team — 1-0;

  • Consecutive strikes from Raphinha: In the second half, the Brazilian winger proved once again that he is in top form. He doubled the lead in the 52nd minute and sealed the game with his brace in the 64th minute — 3-0;

  • The English side's weakness: Although players like Jackson, Buendia, and McGinn tried to show activity for the Birmingham club, Catalan goalkeeper Joan Garcia and the defensive line played solidly, keeping a clean sheet.

Tournament table: Barcelona in pursuit of the leaders

This clash reshuffled the positions among the leaders of the overall stage:

  • Barcelona in 2nd place: Thanks to the victory, the Catalan club reached 9 points and climbed to the 2nd spot in the overall table based on goal difference;

  • Aston Villa's first loss: Remaining at 9 points, the English club did not drop far from the top spots and currently sits in 3rd place based on goal difference.

The aggressive and attacking football displayed by Hansi Flick's team once again demonstrates that Barcelona is one of the main favorites in the Champions League this season.

BarcelonaAston VillaUEFA Champions LeagueLamine Yamal
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Hansi Flick praises Aston Villa and Unai Emery ahead of UCL clashHansi Flick praises Aston Villa and Unai Emery ahead of UCL clashYesterday 06:59Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryBarcelona vs Aston Villa: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryYesterday 23:52What did Unai Emery say ahead of the match against Barcelona at Camp Nou?What did Unai Emery say ahead of the match against Barcelona at Camp Nou?Yesterday 16:28Gordon reveals the reasons behind the problems in matches against Real Madrid and PSGGordon reveals the reasons behind the problems in matches against Real Madrid and PSG2 November 20:347 goals and a super show in Catalonia: Barcelona crushes Alaves 6-17 goals and a super show in Catalonia: Barcelona crushes Alaves 6-11 November 07:08How did the Spain national team coach react to Lamine Yamal's result?How did the Spain national team coach react to Lamine Yamal's result?27 October 21:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach