Lamine Yamal made his choice: Messi, Pele or Maradona?

Barcelona and Spain national team winger Lamine Yamal gave a definitive answer to the question of who the greatest player in football history is. Choosing between three legends — Lionel Messi, Pele, and Diego Maradona — the young star's answer once again predictably pointed to one of the greatest names in Barcelona's history.

According to Yamal, among the players he has personally seen and watched, Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer in history.

"Messi, Pele or Maradona?"

Yamal was asked the question comparing three of football's greatest stars: Lionel Messi, Pele, and Diego Maradona.

He explained his choice without thinking long.

"Based on what I have seen, I would say Messi is the greatest footballer in history."

Yamal connected this opinion with the results Messi has achieved throughout his career.

"Because he has achieved so much so far and continues to do so."

The young footballer's sentiment is also complemented by his previous attitude towards Messi. Previously describing Messi as a unique player, Yamal expressed the view that "there will never be another footballer like Leo Messi."

For Yamal, Messi is not just a football legend

Yamal's respect for Messi is naturally also tied to the Barcelona environment.

As a product of the Catalan club's academy, La Masia, Yamal's formation in professional football is also linked to Barcelona. Therefore, the impact of Messi, who holds a special place in the club's history, on the younger generation is significant.

Yamal himself has mentioned not Messi and Ronaldo, but Messi and Ronaldinho as his biggest sources of inspiration in football. He stated that he particularly values the quality of bringing joy to fans and displaying a unique style in their play.

Notably, Yamal himself is making history

Despite being very young, Lamine Yamal has already gained major attention at the highest level of football.

Speed, technique, dribbling past opponents, and the ability to make independent decisions on the pitch play an important role in his game. Yamal himself considers his own style to be his most important advantage in football.

From this perspective, his opinion about Messi raises another interesting question: can Yamal, who draws inspiration from Messi in modern football, join the ranks of football history's greatest players in the future?

It is still too early to answer this question. But one thing is certain — Yamal's journey in football has just begun, and he shares a special historical connection at Barcelona with the name he calls a legend today.

And Yamal made his choice: in his eyes, the greatest player in football history is Lionel Messi.