Interestingly, they did not even use a specially chartered flight. The bride and groom boarded a regularly scheduled plane along with other passengers to embark on their wedding trip. In this way, the wedding scene, usually associated with a caravan of cars, continued this time at the airport and on board the aircraft.

A newlywed couple in Uzbekistan who chose an unusual way to travel for their wedding journey has become the center of attention on social media. The young family decided to travel from Tashkent to Bukhara not in a traditional wedding motorcade, but on a regular passenger flight.

However, the most memorable moment of the trip occurred at Bukhara airport. As the plane arrived at its destination and passengers began to disembark, the bride performed a national tradition in a unique way. While getting off the plane, she performed the "Kelin Salom" (bride's greeting), one of the ancient traditions of the Uzbek people, for the other passengers.

Usually, the Kelin Salom is performed during wedding ceremonies for the groom's relatives and guests. This time, however, the bride showed this custom to her fellow passengers on the plane as well. The unexpected gesture caught the attention of those around them and added a special mood to the trip.

The couple's unusual choice and the bride's greeting while disembarking from the plane sparked interest on social media. This event is being recognized as a unique wedding moment that blends national traditions with modern travel.