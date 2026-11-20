Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, elected to the US Senate from the state of Michigan, sharply criticized President Donald Trump, calling him a "fool," "ignorant," and a "pathological narcissist." He also emphasized that Vice President J.D. Vance understands Trump's shortcomings well but continues to support him publicly for the sake of his own political interests.

El-Sayed expressed these views in an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan. Excerpts from the conversation, published in Zeteo on November 6, went viral on social media by November 17.

According to the senator-elect, J.D. Vance is much smarter and has a deeper capacity for political analysis than Trump. However, instead of openly expressing his views, the Vice President prefers to support the White House leader's policies.

"Trump is a fool; he is ignorant and a pathological narcissist. J.D. Vance, on the other hand, is truly intelligent," El-Sayed stated.

He said that although Vance understands the president's inconsistent actions and decisions, he demonstrates loyalty to him to remain close to power. El-Sayed accused the Vice President of abandoning his views and principles for the sake of his political goals.

The Democratic politician also criticized Vance for having previously supported Trump's decisions while now attempting to distance himself from their negative consequences. In his view, unconditional approval of the president's policy could also harm Vance's own political future.

For reference, Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the election held on November 3. Thus, he became the first Muslim politician elected to the US Senate. His senatorial term begins in January 2027.